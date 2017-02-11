2017 NFL Draft Profile: Quarterback Nathan Peterman

When it comes to the 2017 NFL Draft, quarterback Nathan Peterman could be a hidden gem in the rough.

Nathan Peterman could be the best quarterback in the history of the University of Pittsburgh. Yes, that’s the school that Dan Marino attended. Coming out of the state of Florida he wanted to play SEC football. He never really got a chance to shine in Tennessee, but after graduating in three years he transferred to Pitt and finished his eligibility there.

While at Pitt Peterman shined, although he didn’t get much media attention. He became the eighth quarterback in school history to pass for 5,000 yards. Peterman is the only quarterback that’s in the 5,000-yard club with 60+% completions and a better than 3-1 TD-INT ratio.

STRENGTHS

Peterman does everything from the pocket that you want a quarterback to do. He remains poised and is willing to take a hit to deliver the ball down the field.

He uses his eyes to manipulate safeties, and he will also work through his entire progression to find the open man. Peterman will lead the receivers by throwing to a spot, and also keep them out of harm’s way.

He anticipates the breaks well and will hit receivers on their breaks right on their hands. He uses his legs to drive the football rather than all arm. In addition, he has the deep ball accuracy you need to succeed in today’s NFL.

WEAKNESSES

He’s not always consistent with his throwing base, which leads to passes sailing. He doesn’t always drive the football on digs and seams.

Peterman has to watch the safeties and drive the ball to get it to his receivers. His arm strength will have to show up like it did in college, especially with tighter windows.

He will take unnecessary risks, and he’ll have to learn to throw the ball away and live to play another down. His touch needs work.

VIDEO HIGHLIGHTS

DRAFT DAY PREDICTION

He doesn’t have the size or speed of his counterparts, but what will set him apart is experience in a pro-style offense, accuracy, composure and anticipation. He’s way ahead most of the top quarterbacks in the draft in all of those categories. Teams will find a solid professional quarterback, who’s the readiest if they aren’t lured by the physical attributes of players like Deshaun Watson, Deshone Kizer, and Mitch Turbisky. Expect to see his draft stock rise due to his ability to be molded to the next big thing which makes him a solid 2nd or 3rd round pick.

