2017 NFL Draft scouting report: Jarrad Davis

Another linebacker who may be someone to keep an eye on for the Tennessee Titans in the 2017 NFL Draft.

Even though I don’t believe I have posted it yet, Reuben Foster is my favorite linebacker bar none. He will be a highly sought after player, and with so many great players at the top of this draft that fit the Tennessee Titans needs there is a good chance they won’t get him.

Of course if I know this, Jon Robinson knows this. So I am sure he is doing a cost analysis on the linebackers in this draft trying to find someone that can give them something close to what Foster does in case they miss out.

While the list for starting ILBs in this scheme isn’t as long as people might try to sell you on, one of the names that has to be mentioned is Jarrad Davis.

So instead of taking a tandem like Reuben Foster in John Ross who would be a B+, A- type of combination in round one they could look at Davis and other options. For example they could get Corey Davis/Marshon Lattimore/Jamal Adams/Malik Hooker etc. at the top of the draft and maybe even trade down and still get a guy like Jarrad Davis at 18.

That is why it is important to nail the scouting report on someone like Davis, and here is my best attempt.

Jarrad Davis

LB, Florida

6’2, 230 lb.

Games Watched: UMass, Vanderbilt, Alabama

Pros

-Really aggressive player that loves contact, but doesn’t run straight into blocks for no reason.

-Not a perfect athlete, but he takes good angles side to side and can cover ground.

-Smart player who clearly studies teams/formations/tendencies.

-Leader on the field and acknowledged for two years as one of the best player on a very good college defense.

-Has attitude for days, in a real way too. Some guys talk a lot of trash walking away from the pile, he is about it for 60 minutes.

-Really love his instincts and his ability as a blitzed and a penetrating linebacker.

-Smart cover linebacker that can play in man and zone and rarely gets exposed.

Cons

-Can look stiff at times and sometimes people put the brakes on him and he can’t adjust.

-Has dealt with an ankle injury this year.

-Can turn into a pile diver looking for someone to hit.

-Really lacks the WOW plays that push players into the conversation for the top at their position.

Summary

-Davis is a tough prospect to scout. He is a great, solid player at linebacker and I can see why I had a high first round grade on him before the season. He is instinctive against the run and can stop pulling guards in their tracks just like he can cut through zone to stop outside runs.

My issue with him is the big plays. In 38 games he only has 20 TFLs and 5.5 sacks. That isn’t a lot for someone that will push a team to spend a first round draft pick on him. Is he going to be one of the few players who sees a production increase in the NFL?

What is he?

-A rangy linebacker who diagnoses plays well pre and post snap. He can play in any scheme and should be a leader that adds physicality to any team.

Grade: Late first round

