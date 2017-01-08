2017 NFL Draft Scouting Report: Ryan Switzer, North Carolina

For the 2017 NFL Draft, there’s a lot of first round talent at the wide receiver position. Has Ryan Switzer done enough to earn a high grade?

More times than not, you’ll watch Ryan Switzer and think of Wes Welker or Julian Edleman. Without question, I can see that comparison. He’s more shifty than fast, and at North Carolina Ryan Switzer did it all. Whether it be with a punt return or a kick return, he always seemed to make a play.

Never will I consider Switzer a vertical threat. Nor, will he be a team’s number one receiver, at least not right now. Most of his film backs that up. Through the film I’ve watched, Switzer is your typical possession receiver. If he makes a splash, it’ll be with his feet and after the catch. His hands and feet alone should make him a special player at the next level.

One game that stands out to me, is the game against North Carolina State. While the Tar Heels trailed for most of the game, Switzer became the focal point on offense. He finished with 13 receptions, 171 yards and one touchdown. Beyond the stats, you saw a player lined up all over the field. Whether it be in the slot, as an ‘X’ receiver or even throwing a pass. Granted, that pass wasn’t completed but it still shows the athletic ability he has.

Previously, I stated that Ryan Switzer is a possession receiver and not a vertical threat. Rarely does he run a vertical route and if he does, he doesn’t blow by the coverage. He does most of his damage on short and intermediate routes. Out of the nine possible routes in the route tree, Switzer grades with a B or higher on only three of those routes: Slant, drag and corner route. In most games, you will see a designed ‘wide receiver screen’ for him. Often times, that play leads to positive yardage.

Something that needs to be assured for Ryan Switzer are his measurements. Currently, he’s listed at 5’10 and 175 lbs. Despite being a smaller sized player, he can still be a good player. However, he will struggle against bigger and more physical cornerbacks. More times than not, teams will hold off until it’s feasible to draft a player of his stature.

For the most part, Ryan Switzer has the ability to make great plays after the catch. He will become a thorn in a defense’s side on third down because of how well of a possession receiver he is. Teams that have a true number one receiver should strongly consider Ryan Switzer. He will open the middle of the field, and can extend plays with his feet. Not showing his ability to run every route, as a smaller receiver, will hurt his draft stock.

As of today, he gets a day-two draft grade and is my 14th-ranked wide receiver. His transition to the NFL will be a fun one to watch.

