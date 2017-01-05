2017 NFL Draft – Tennessee Titans Select…

The Tennessee Titans have two of the top 18 picks in the 2017 NFL Draft, including #5 overall (from the Los Angeles Rams). Jon Robinson has many options as to where to go with these picks. I believe the top of the draft will be very QB heavy due to many of the teams having huge question marks at the position and a terrible free agency class for the position. Therefore, here is a breakdown of who would be the best pick at #5 and #18 overall.

With the fifth pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans select…

Top Choice – Quincy Wilson – CB – University of Florida

Quincy Wilson broke the news yesterday that he will be foregoing the rest of his eligibility to enter into the draft. Once he did that many scouts/sites, skyrocketed him up the big board. Earlier in the season, it was believed that Jalen Tabor would be the first Florida cornerback taken in this years draft. But in my opinion, I think Wilson will be a better NFL corner because of his aggressive style. Wilson reminds me of Kansas City Chiefs corner Marcus Peters. They both play with a certain tenacity that is hard to find. While Peters may be more a ball-hawk right now, I think Wilson could easily develop into one of the better coverage corners in the league.

Media Choice – Mike Williams – WR – Clemson University

While researching this article, most media outlets have the Titans taking Mike Williams with the fifth pick. The Titans currently do not have a deep threat similar to what Williams can bring. If chosen that early, the expectations would be extremely high and could lead to a let down similar to what Laquon Treadwell showed this year. Additionally, Mike W

Williams had a very serious neck injury last year which could lead to some medical concerns even with his comeback year. I think Williams could develop into a future #1 WR on a run first team like the Titans, but I do not believe he would be able to play up to #5 overall.

Surprise Choice – Derek Barnett – DE – University of Tennessee

Derek Barnett will go down as the all-time sack leader in Tennessee Volunteer history after passing Reggie White this past weekend. He has all the tools to be one of the top pass rushers in the league. I think this would be some-what shocking due to the Titans having a solid starter in DaQuan Jones. But, I wouldn’t be surprised to see Jon Robinson surprise the league and take the hometown kid from Brentwood Academy.

With the 18th pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, the Tennessee Titans select…

Top Choice – Corey Davis – WR – Western Michigan University

The last wide receiver from the Mid-American Conference (MAC) taken in the first round is… Randy Moss. While I’m not saying Corey Davis will be the next Randy Moss, I think he can easily be a top 10-20 receiver in the league. While some critics may say he hasn’t played anyone, remember Antonio Brown also played in the MAC conference. Davis was a prolific player throughout college making unbelievable catches in clutch moments. I woudn’t be surprised to see Corey Davis taken in the top 10 but if he were to fall to the Titans at 18… Robinson will find a gem.

Media Choice – Jamal Adams – Safety – Louisiana State University

Many scouts/sites have the Titans taking Jamal Adams at #18 overall, assuming he’s still going to be there. The next great defensive back from LSU is projected to be a top-15 pick this year due to his great junior campaign. While he also hasn’t officially declared for the draft, based off his projections it’s nearly a guarantee. Adams is a ball-hawk safety who isn’t afraid to help in run support. It would be a nice safety tandem with former third round pick Kevin Byard and Jamal Adams leading a group that has struggled the past couple years.

Surprise Choice – Zach Cunningham – LB – Vanderbilt University/ Jourdan Lewis – CB – Michigan University

Local standout Zach Cunningham has been picked between 12-25 in most of the mock drafts early on in the draft process. I wouldn’t be surprised with a solid pro-day/combine if he gets chosen in the top 10. He has the intangibles to be one of the best middle linebackers in the league. He would come in and fit right into Dick LeBeau’s 3-4 scheme. He has the ability to cover RB’s or TE’s, which the Titans have desperately needed the past decade.

The other choice some may be surprised if the Titans took would be Jourdan Lewis, the shutdown corner from Michigan. While he may play in the shadows of fellow wolverine, Jabrill Peppers… he could actually end up having a better professional career. While I don’t believe he would be able to come in and be a shutdown-corner like Quincy Wilson would be, he’d still step in and be the Titans #1 corner moving forward.

