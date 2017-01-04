2017 NFL HOF finalists announced: Two Chargers make the cut

The 2017 NFL Hall of Fame finalists have been announced. The San Diego Chargers are proudly represented by the great running back LaDainian Tomlinson, who is joined by former coach Don Coryell.

2006 NFL MVP: LaDainian Tomlinson

LaDainian Tomlinson was drafted with the No. 5 overall pick in 2001 NFL Draft. Tomlinson played for the San Diego Chargers for nine years before ending his career with the New York Jets. The running back was a five-time Prowl Bowl selection, a three-time first-team All-Pro and the NFL MVP in 2006. That same year, he was also voted the NFL Offensive Player of the Year. He won all of these accolades while playing for the Chargers.

LT, as he was known by Charger fans, finished his career with 13,684 rushing yards, averaging 4.3 yards per carry and scoring 145 touchdowns. He also added 624 receptions for 4,772 yards and 17 touchdowns.

LT’s foundation, Tomlinson’s Touching Lives Foundation, promotes education, social and cultural awareness and positive self-esteem.

Don Coryell joins LT as a HOF finalist

Joining LT is finalist coach Don Coryell, who coached the Chargers from 1978-1986. Over that time span, coach Coryell led the Chargers to three AFC West titles and ended his San Diego coaching stint with a 69 wins and 56 losses for a .552 win percentage. “Air Coryell,” as Coryell’s offense was known as, helped the Chargers lead the league in passing in seven of eight years.

The Chargers inducted coach Coryell into the team Hall of Fame in 1986. He died on July 1, 2010 at the age of 85.

Being a finalist does not guarantee entry. Check back on on Feb. 4 before the Super Bowl to see the HOF inductions.

Congrats LT, the Coryell family and to the Chargers.

More from Bolt Beat

This article originally appeared on