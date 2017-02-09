2017 NFL Mock Draft: Aftermath of Greatest Super Bowl

We just saw the greatests Super Bowl in NFL history. And as a result of it, every team will draft to beat the New England Patriots.

Wow, I have to give it to the New England Patriots for showing that heart of a champion. Of course they would do so when I picked the Atlanta Falcons to win but I have to give it to them. The Falcons are much more talented but it takes more than talent to win.

That mental toughness, poise and ability to stick together are the main components of any team. And the Patriots showed they are a direct reflection of QB Tom Brady and HC Bill Belichick. There was no panic in anyone on the sidelines when they were down 28-3.

So here we are, ready to start a new season with the draft as everyone chases the Patriots. If you want to run the ball and-or play good defense, this is the draft for you. The NFL seems to have put value back on the RB with the guys that have made big impactts lately.

We’re going to see just how valued they are as some many of them are graded highly this year. Two of them are going before the first quarterback goes in this 2017 NFL Mock draft. The fact that this is a bad quarterback class will be reflected in this one.

Turn the page to see what we’re working with.

1 Jonathan Allen DE, Texas A&M Sure, the Cleveland Browns need a QB but that team needs a whole lot of things. And there is no QB in the 2017 NFL Draft worth a No. 1 overall pick so they might as well take the best prospect. HC Hue Jackson loved Colin Kaepernick, now a free agent, in the 2011 NFL Draft too. I’ve gone back and forth from Myles Garrett to Jonathan Allen for the No. 1 overall in my mocks. But now, I’m going to stay with Allen until I actually hear otherwise. According to the Cleveland Plain Dealer’s Mary Kay Cabot, some don’t believe Garrett is consistent enough. The Browns are switching their defensive scheme from a 3-4 to a 4-3 to accommodate their personnel. And they already like the DE’s they drafted in 2016, especially Emmanuel Ogbah. So they can turn the 6’3″, 291-pounder with tremendous speed and quickness into an excellent three-technique. Plus the Browns have options with their No. 12 overall pick if they have to have a DE. From Mean Joe Green to Warren Sapp, many great defenses have been built with a great three-technique. So the Browns can very well begin their ascension with Allen as their first pick.

2 Myles Garrett DE/OLB, Texas A&M I know that the San Francisco 49ers need a quarterback but they can get that in free agency. They can’t pass on DE Myles Garrett, another one of the transcendent talents in this draft. He simply has everything it takes to be an elite NFL pass rusher off the edge immediately. At 6’5″, 265 pounds with vines for arms, Garrett the ideal size of a DE/OLB in the NFL. With it, he has an explosive get-off and continues with tremendous burst off the edge with a solid bend. He also has a great spin move, works well with his hands and the power to bull rush. One part of his game that he has worked on and improved is stacking and shedding in the run game. Garrett can also drop into coverage if you’re playing that kind of game with your defense. It looks like new head coach Kyle Shanahan is bringing that hybrid 4-3 defense to Bay. So Garrett will likely be a LEO, a position he is well fitted for, in that defensive scheme. The defensive front has some talent on it too so expect the 49ers defense to improve in 2017. And we’ll see Garrett doing the same thing we saw him doing in college—sacking QBs.

3 Malik Hooker S, Ohio State I looks like QB Jay Cutler will be looking for another place to make a fresh start. The fresh start he got with the Chicago Bears in 2009 appears to be getting stale now. It seems to be more attitude than ability and at age 33, I don’t know where he gets another one. Meanwhile, I don’t see the Bears trying to replace him with the No. 3 overall pick in the draft. Many have placed North Carolina QB Mitch Trubisky there but he isn’t ready. He has only 13 career college starts and went 8-5, not doing anything special with them. So the Bears pick a player that can come in and make the team much better right away. With Ohio State S Malik Hooker, the Bears can start winning games with their defense. They already have a much improved front-seven with 2016 first-round pick Leonard Floyd picking it up. That helps fix the defense while the running game is already solid with RB Jordan Howard, There is a lot of talk about the Bears trading for Jimmy Garoppolo these days. If they make that happen and it works out for them, the Bears could move up the NFC North standings.

4 Leonard Fournette RB, LSU Priority 1 for the Jacksonville Jaguars obviously needs to be fixing QB Blake Bortles. The team has a solid defense so they don’t need him to light up the scoreboard. They just don’t need him to throw 16 INTs like he did in 2017 to put the defense back on the field. A solid running game, something the Jaguars don’t currently have, would do Bortles some good. Someone that could draw eight defenders into the box would leave one-on-ones outside. And Bortles would have a much easier go of it when he’s asked to throw. Leonard Fournette, is the kind of guy that could carry the load for the Jaguars. I actually like Dalvin Cook more but John Conklin has authority of personnel now and he likes big backs. So Leonard Fournette is a good fit for the type of physical team Conklin wants to build. At 6’1″, 230 pounds, Fournette is very physical and has the speed to go the distance along with it. He also has some wiggle when he choses to use and good hands in the passing game. This could be just what the Jaguars need to make their way up the AFC South standings.

5 Mike Williams WR, Clemson The Tennessee Titans are a big year from Marcus Mariota away from contending in the AFC. They already have the exotic smashmouth running game with a pretty good defense to stop opposing teams. For Mariota to have that big year, the Titans need to get him a WR1. And with the No. 5 overall pick they got from the Los Angeles Rams, they can get him one. So with that pick, they get Clemson’s Mike Williams, who has everything Mariota needs in a WR1. At 6’3″, 220 pounds, with long arms and a high vertical leap, he provides a huge catch radius. He also uses that size and upper-body strength to effectively power through and shield off opponents on contested catches. So even when he doesn’t create much separation, he’s still considered open. Williams is also a load to bring down, making him dangerous after the catch. With Williams, Mariota’s numbers in the red-zone would be even better as he also improves on third down. The Titans would then be ready to win now after making this their No. 5 overall pick. They have the No. 18 overall pick to shore the lone weakness they have left on defense.

6 Marshon Lattimore S, Ohio State New York Jets CB Darrelle Revis is not the shutdown CB he was around four years ago. But he’s a whole lot better than he was allowed to show, playing at less than 100 percent last year. Revis had surgery on his wrist last offseason and it shrunk his preparation for the season. He then went into the season with it still bothering him, affectinghis jam at the line of scrimmage. Revis has depended on that jam his whole career but really needs it now that he is older. So I believe he still has a couple of good years left but the Jets should still draft a CB. Marshon Lattimore looks like the next shutdown corner and learning from Revis would help him get there. At 6’0″, 200 pounds, he has average size but gets physical in press coverage and is outstanding in run support. Lattimore also possesses elite foot quickness, agility, and fluidity to mirror WRs. He has great instincts to read a route and break on the ball to create a turnover too. The sum of all his parts makes him versatile, able to play a variety of techniques successfully. Lattimore is a competitor and will bring that with him right away to eventually help his team win.

7 Corey Davis WR, Western Michigan The San Diego Chargers are the team picking in the top 10 most likely to go to the playoffs in 2017. Of course the Tennessee Titans, who got their pick through a trade, don’t count. Remember, the Chargers’ three worst losses were by 8, 10, and 12 points respectively. That means their other eight losses were by seven points or less, which is a play here or there. And that’s with a secondary that had a bunch of injuries in 2016. This defense has all kinds of talent with Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa up front and a healthy secondary. And Gus Bradley, who just became their defensive coordinator, will make the defense even better. It didn’t help QB Philip Rivers to have WR1 Keenan Allen go down with an Achilles tear. So as insurance, they draft WR Corey Davis out of Western Michigan. At 6’3″, 213 pounds, Davis has the height, weight and speed and he’s a very polished, precise route runner. Add him to the WR corps with Allen and speedster Travis Benjamin and the Chargers are loaded. If healthy, they will be a factor in the very tough AFC West.

8 Dalvin Cook RB, Florida State As I’ve already said, Cook is my No. 1 RB in this great class at his position here in 2017. He’s faster and makes more people miss, which counts for his potential longevity at the position. He’s also more versatile in his ability to line up in the slot and run routes. But when you’re trying to build a more physical team like the Jaguars are, Fournette’s the guy. So this leads to Cook being taken just four spots later at No. 8 overall by the Carolina Panthers. It also leads to him being taken by a better team and situation. When an RB gets taken by a team with a running QB, he should be one happy man. A lot of cut-back lanes will open up as the QB carries out his bootleg fakes. Opposing defenses have to make sure the QB doesn’t have the ball or they will pay dearly. Rivera looks to have his defense going in the right direction after losing CB Josh Norman. They just need the offense to pick it back up and with Cook, the Panthers can do that. It’s going to be a battle for NFC South supremacy between the Panthers and Atlanta Falcons in 2017.

9 Reuben Foster ILB, Alabama The Cincinnati Bengals should be better than they are with QB Andy Dalton and WR A.J. Green. But you can’t win football games on offense alone so they have to fix their defense. They don’t seem to have the leadership on defense that they have on offense. That’s probably why someone always loses their mind in the middle of a highly contested game. Drafting Alabama ILB Reuben Foster would give the Bengals the leader that defense needs. Foster comes from a pro style defense at Alabama so Xs and Os won’t be a problem. As a player, he is a big hitter that rattles skeletons when he hits people and he’s a sure tackler. He also shows good speed and agility to stay with TEs and RBs in pass coverage. Foster is ready to be a dynamic LB in the NFL immediately and for a long time to come. It’s time for Rey Maualuga to retire or join a 3-4 team to only play on running downs. And Vontaze Burfict can’t be trusted to be the steady leader of a defense with the drama he brings. The Bengals could improve with a new leader on this defense with this pick.

10 O.J. Howard TE, Alabama The rash of injuries that hit the Buffalo Bills defense in 2016 is something no NFL should have to go through. But we can look forward to seeing them all come back healthy in 2017. Now, we’re all left to wonder how the situation with QB Tyrod Taylor will end. It appeared at the tail end of the season that he Buffalo Bills are preparing release him. They didn’t play him because they didn’t want his $27..7 million to become guaranteed. But since he just had hernia surgery, he just might end up getting that money after all. They should keep him and continue putting talent around him and WR Sammy Watkins. A freak athlete, matchup nightmare TE would be just what the doctor ordered. O.J. Howard from Alabama is that guy that’s way too fast for LBs and way to big for CBs and Ss. He would give the New England Patriots the same headaches Rob Gronkowski gives the Bills. He’s also a great run blocker so LeSean McCoy will benefit from him in the running game too. The Bills would then begin their climb up the NFC East Standings.

11 Tre’Davious White CB, LSU Someone please get New Orleans Saints QB Drew Brees a defense before his career ends. He’s still a championship QB but the Saints have failed him miserably over the last few years. He’s not going to see the playoffs again at the rate they are going. A QB that puts up 35 points as often as Brees did in 2016 shouldn’t have nine losses. The Saints pass rush got a little better when 2016 first-round DT Sheldon Rankins started playing. DE Cameron Jordan had quite a year and they will get Hau’Oli Kikaha will be back healthy in 2017. So while we can look forward to the pass rush getting better, it time to improve the coverage. That starts with the CB position and Tre’Davious White is right down the street at LSU. He has the physicality for press coverage and the movement skills to play off a WR. He route-recognition and ability to break on the ball in zone completes him as a versatile CB. If the Saints can get ILB Stephone Anthony going in 2017, the defense could be solid. Then Brees would have his Saints ready to contend for something in 2017.

12 Derek Barnett DE, Tennessee When the Browns are done picking in the first round, they will have a solid defense. At CB, Jamar Taylor just got himself a new contract for playing well in 2016. The Browns just need fellow CB Joe Haden, who struggled with injuries in 2016, to stay healthy in 2017. The Browns are better at LB after trading for and re-signing OLB Jamie Collins. They got Jonathan Allen with the No. 1 overall pick and already have Ogbah at one DE. The Browns also have behemoth Danny Shelton becoming quite a player at NT over there. That front four would be complete with another DE bringing mad heat of the other edge. That sounds like the kind of job DE Derek Barnette out of Tennessee can do very well. He has a quick first step, a variety of hand moves and a motor that never stops. He also knows how to flatten to the quarterback and usually gets all the way there when he’s close. The Browns have to face some solid QBs in their division and have to make things difficult on them. The two picks the team made in the first round would do just that.

13 DeShaun Watson QB, Clemson There have been reports that the Arizona Cardinals want to trade up for Clemson QB Deshaun Watson. But in this mock draft anyway, I believe they can wait it out and still get him at No. 13 overall. The Cardinals actually have the perfect situation for him to go in and learn. Watson has so much talent but just as much to learn about playing QB in the NFL. And the Cardinals have veteran Carson Palmer, who’s getting closer to retirement, he can learn a lot from. Once he gets the pro game down, Watson will show us what he is all about. What he is about is intangibles like his poise in the clutch to make plays when his team needs it. Watson has a smooth, quick release and a good arm strength to make all of the throws. He’s a gunslinger that will try to fit the ball in there so he can make a play. The Cardinals may want to reign that part of him in but he is not afraid of anything. They may want to reign in the running element he brings so he could stay healthy as well. But Watson is a great piece for the Cardinals to go into the future with.

14 Sidney Jones CB, Washington The Philadelphia Eagles are as solid as they need to be on the front-seven of their defense. A couple of solid CBs, would give them a shutdown defense so they start with one at No. 14 overall. And in this deep CB Class, Sidney Jones is my favorite of the bunch. Jones has everything you want in a CB no matter what type of coverage scheme your team runs. He has ideal height and length, giving him the ability to excel in press-man coverage. He also has very quick feet and fluid hips to open up and mirror in off-man coverage, Jones is a film junkie so he is able to read routes and drive on balls in front of him in zone coverage. No matter what coverage he’s in, Jones is always in proper position and rarely gets beat And if opposing QB show him something one time too many he will pick it off. He has excellent ball skills to go with his other qualities to e complete the play with a turnover. He’s also a tough man that doesn’t mind coming up in run support despite his lack of bulk. The Eagles would be on their way to a great defense with this pick.

15 Zach Cunningham ILB, Vanderbilt Not even Andrew Luck can mask all the flaws the Indianapolis Colts have on their defense. Luck took over a mature team so it helped him in the beginning but now, he’s losing players. The Sun has set on the great career of OLB Robert Mathis and he has chosen to ride off into it. And for some reason, the Colts allowed ILB Jerrell Freeman to walk in free agency last offseason. I’ve mocked Tim Williams to the Colts most of the time but they can’t take a risk. Williams has some off-the-field and the Colts have had more than a few busts lately. They need an OLB and ILB but need to make the safest pick to ensure the get a good player. So they take ILB Zach Cunningham to fix their run defense as they will need it against the Titans. Cunningham is the player you need when you want to get rid of the “soft defense” label. He is an extremely physical take-on LB that also makes explosions when he tackles opposing ball carriers. He also has great instincts to go with tremendous speed and agility for pass coverage. Cunningham gives the Colts the new leader they need for that defense.

16 Tim Williams OLB, Williams The Baltimore Ravens are expected to cut OLB Elvis Dumervil sometime in the very near future. They still have Terrell Suggs but bringing the heat off of both edges is better than one. So when Williams is available here at No. 16 overall, they can’t pass on him. Williams should be a Top-5 pick but he has some off-the-field that has some teams leary. But the Ravens have the perfect locker room and culture to support a prospect like Williams. Having a vet like Suggs around would keep him going in the right direction. And the Ravens would get an OLB that would eventually become the team’s primary pass rusher. He has the get-off and burst of legendary Kansas City Chiefs OLB Derrick Thomas. But don’t get it twisted, he also has the power to buck OTs to the turf on a bull rush. Then there’s his quick spin move and his ability to slap opposing OTs hands down. He’s ready to come off the edge and raise hell off the edge with Suggs right away. The Ravens would then become a bigger problem for the Steelers in the AFC North.

17 Jabrill Peppers S, Michigan I’m pretty sure the Washington Redskins are going to stop messing around and pay QB Kirk Cousins this offseason. And he will once again lead an offense with all the playmakers on it to plenty of points on the board. That will leave it all on a defense that didn’t do too well in 2016. The Redskins don’t have enough playmakers on that side of the ball and need to get some. DeAngelo Hall was once a playmaker as a CB and most recently tried to be one as a S. But Father Time has taken him as he no longer seems to be able to stay healthy. Jabrill Peppers is just the versatile, playmaking S the Redskins can use to pair up with Su’a Cravens. He’s tough to evaluate for some because he has played S, LB, CB, and RB at Michigan. Some are down on him because he had a tough time at LB in 2016. But in the secondary, Peppers is a playmaker with no limits. to where the Redskins can line him up. He can line up at single high, in the box, on the slot or outside on the island. Peppers would make plays and help the Redskins improve on defense and in the standings.

18 Jalen Tabor CB, Florida After getting their WR1 at No. 5 overall, the Titans can shore up their one weakness on defense. Opposing QBs picked on CB Perrish Cox play in and play out and got what they wanted. The Titans stopped the run and got after opposing QBs with no problems in 2016. And CB Jason McCourty was okay on his side but there was always a man open on Cox’s side. So the team already showed him the door and will look for his replacement in the draft. And Jalen Tabor is a good fit for all of the different things DC Dick LeBeau likes to do. LeBeau is predominantly zone coverage coordinator but will switch things up to play games with you. Tabor is at his best in zone coverage but he can excel in whatever his DC chooses to run. He has the height and length to play press man and movement skills for off-man. When facing the QB in zone coverage, he can break on the ball and has the ball skills to capitalize. He would come right in and become the Titans’ CB1 right away and tighten things up. I’m looking for the Titans to challenge the Houston Texans for the AFC South title.

19 Cam Robinson OT, Alabama The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are on the rise and have been since they picked Jameis Winston in 2015. He has lifted that franchise just like a No. 1 overall pick is supposed to do. He almost messed around and got his Buccaneers into the playoffs in 2016. But if the Buccaneers are going to keep him healthy, they need to protect him better. The left side of their O-line is going to get Winston killed if they don’t make some changes. Left OT Donovan Smith would make a good left OG and they can draft a left OT. With Cam Robinson available here at No. 19 overall, the Buccaneers sprint to the podium. Robinson is another prospect that should go higher but has some off-the-field trouble. But he’s a guy that can go into the NFL and be a stopper Winston’s back side. He’s already stopped some of the SEC’s best EDGE prospects like No. 1 overall Myles Garrett. Winston would then have more time to go down the field to WR1 Mike Evans. And with their young defense improving, the Buccaneers would be a threat in the NFC South.

20 Ryan Ramczyk OT, Wisconsin QBs like Colin Kaepernick and Tony Romo are planning on becoming free agents when the time comes. And they are chomping at the bit to play for the Denver Broncos in 2017. They have an offense loaded with guys like WRs Demaryius Thomas and Emmanuel Sanders to throw to. That defense is still pretty good too so these QBs think they can help make the Broncos champions again. But with things the way they are there, no QB can’t turn the Broncos into champions again. At least they can’t as long as their O-line doesn’t have OTs that can protect them. Russell Okung going over from the Seattle Seahawks didn’t work out for the Broncos at left OT. The Broncos are even worse at right OG and right OT as of right now. But they can start with drafting left OT Ryan Ramczyk out of Wisconsin to try to solve that problem. Ramczyk has the size, length, footwork and athleticism to succeed but the scouts don’t like his experience level. But one can tell from Ramczyk’s tape that he is ready to start in the NFL immediately. Then whoever the quarterback is over there can have a chance to lead the Broncos back to a title.

21 Malik McDowell DT, Michigan State QB Matthew Stafford is playing the best football of his career now and has lifted his Detroit Lions. He almost snuck his Lions past the Green Bay Packers to win the NFC North. If not for Aaron Rodgers going Aaron Rodgers down the stretch, Stafford may have pulled it off. So what the Lions need is to do something to stop Rodgers from doing that on them. The best way to do that is to pressure him, hit him, get him off his spot and plain out sack him. The Lions had trouble doing that last year, especially with Ezekiel Ansah struggling with injuries. The Lions will get a healthy Ansah back in 2017 so he can get back to his disruptive ways. But he needs help for the Lions to put the kind of pressure they need to put on Rodgers. The best place to give Ansah that help is inside and Malik McDowell is a good candidate for that. The 6’5″, 280-pound McDowell can easily put 10 to 15 pounds on and go to the three-technique. His quick first step and long arms will help him bring the pressure to opposing QBs faces. Ansah would then have his help and QBs like Rodgers would have a much harder time in the pocket.

22 Jarrad Davis LB, Florida The Miami Dolphins came alive last year once RB Jay Ajayi started playing like a superstar. It’s too bad QB Ryan Tannehill got injured right when it seemed like he started figuring things out. But the team should be happy to have that to build on for the 2017 season. That is a loaded offense Tannehill has there with WRs Jarvis Landry, Kenny Stills and DeVante Parker. The Dolphins just need to get better on the defensive side of the ball to go further in 2017. DT Ndamukong Suh and DE Cameron Wake need some help over there. The Dolphins gave up a whopping 4.8 yards per carry last year and that’s not going to win anything. A n LB to help the Dolphins would be ideal and there’s a guy in state that could help. Jarrad Davis out of Florida is a dominant run defender that can play any LB position. With the Dolphins, he could play the OLB with Kiko Alonso at MLB and Koa Misi at the other OLB. Davis has speed but doesn’t quite have the hang of coverage so he needs to develop that. But the Dolphins defense would definitely improve against the run with Davis in the fold.

23 Garett Bolles OT, Utah Dallas Cowboys fans already have their plane tickets to the Minneapolis for Super Bowl LII. But they forget about the New York Giants, who have a great defense and swept them in 2016. They did so because the Cowboys couldn’t take advantage of their main weakness. The Giants were weak at both OTs and the Cowboys at least didn’t have a good DE that could play. If the Giants protect QB Eli Manning in 2017, the Giants will beat more than the Cowboys. In order to do that, the team must move left OT Ereck Flowers to right OT. Then they can draft Garett Bolles out of Utah to fix the issue of protecting Manning’s blind side. Eli is still an elite QB but needs some type of protection if he’s going to play like one. Bolles is powerful in the running game and he’s quick out of his stance in pass protection. He’s is also nimble footed and has long arms he jars defenders with when he shoots them. He looks like he’s ready to be a solid, Day 1 starter when he gets to the Giants. Then the team is ready to contend as they already know how to handle the Cowboys.

24 Obi Melifonwu S, Connecticut We already know what the Oakland Raiders can do on offense, Latavius Murray or not. And the defense doesn’t need the overhaul many are starting to suggest these days. They got the main thing the needed, a real defensive coordinator to run the defense. The CBs just need to play, man-press coverage as press bail and zone doesn’t work for them. They will get help from a much better pass rush as Aldon Smith gets to return in March. LBwise, the team needs to re-sign Perry Riley Jr. With his speed and coverage ability, Bruce Irvin will make a good inside pair with him. It would also help to bring back Stacy McGee to go with Mario Edwards Jr. rushing the passer inside. That leaves the Raiders to draft S 6’4″, 220 super freak athlete Obi Melifonwu. His height, weight, speed and fluidity will help him match up with previously unmatchable TEs. Karl Joseph could then move to FS and Reggie Nelson can move on at 34 years old. The Raiders would then have the TE problem solved and become serious title contenders.

25 Deshone Kizer QB, North Carolina Even though they have Brock Osweiler, the Houston Texans should take a QB in the 2017 NFL Draft. As a matter of fact,, Osweiler is the very reason why they need to take one. They have a great defense and are stacked with weapons on offense. Deshone Kizer is my No. 1 QB in this draft and should be the first quarterback off the board. A lot of those “unnamed GMs” in various reports say Kizer is “still my guy” in terms of QB prospects. He has the the highest floor and ceiling of all the QB prospects in the 2017 NFL Draft. He’s 6’5″, 235 pounds, has a big arm, can run and throws well on the run. Kizer was accurate, made multiple progressions and threw into tight windows in college. He also comes from a pro style offense so he’ll have a grasp on the playbook right away. But there is nothing not to like about Kizer as he is the most advanced QB in this draft. And he already has a connection with Will Fuller from their days at Notre Dame together. The bottom line is Kizer is ready to go in and surprise some people with the Texans immediately.

26 Forrest Lamp OL, Western Kentucky The Seattle Seahawks seriously need to do something about their offensive line before their window closes. They still have that Legion of Boom defense intact with a healthy Earl Thomas next year. And on offense, the team is now led by QB Russell Wilson, who’s now that guy. His main man Doug Baldwin along with Tyler Lockett and company are a good set of WRs.. I can’t wait to see what RB C.J. Prosise can do running and receiving out of the backfield in 2017. And we can’t forget about TE Jimmy Graham, the ultimate weapon. But C Justin Britt is the only one doing anything good right now on the O-line. Western Kentucky’s Forrest Lamp caught everyone’s eyes as a left OT but projects as an OG. He may have to play left OT, depending on how much George Fant learned from this year. If Fant learned enough, he can continue there and Lamp and kick inside and play left OG. The Seahawks are hoping Jermaine Effedi learns from his first year at right OG while they still need a right OT. The O-line is the only thing holding the Seahawks back right now.

27 Marlon Humphrey CB, Washington The Raiders are on their heels but the Kansas City Chiefs aren’t far from contending for a Super Bowl. It’s unfortunate that they lost ILB Derrick Johnson to an Achilles tear but he should be back for offseason workouts. It’s a 4-6 month injury so he’ll be good to go around April. Then there’s Ramik Wilson, who came back and played well after getting cut earlier in the season. Those two will make a good pair of ILBs and improve a run defense that wasn’t so good in 2016. The Chiefs just need to make sure the re-sign free agents like Eric Berry. They could also use a CB on the other side of Marcus Peters to make them even harder to pass on. And Marlon Humphrey out of Alabama could give the Chiefs two shutdown CBs. Humphrey has an outstanding combination of size, speed and competitiveness. He’s at his best in press coverage, jamming receivers at the line of scrimmage like the Chiefs like to do. He also has the speed and fluidity to turn and run on vertical routes. The Chiefs would be better equipped to deal with the Patriots after making this pick.

28 Solomon Thomas DE, Stanford The Cowboys will likely have to beat the Packers and-or the Falcons to reach the Super Bowl in 2017. And to do that, they have to get after the QB, something they didn’t do very well in 2016. Hopefully, DeMarcus Lawrence’s back surgery corrected whatever was wrong with him in 2016. One guy the Cowboys can’t count on in 2017 is Randy Gregory, who was suspended for a calendar year. The earliest he can return would be the 2018 playoffs, should the Cowboys make it. But NFL commissioner Roger Goodell doesn’t have to hurry, just ask Aldon Smith of the Raiders. So it would be in the best interest of the Cowboys to draft a DE to play opposite Lawrence in 2017. Solomon Thomas out of Stanford is a good choice for the Cowboys right here at No. 28 overall. The 6’2″, 275-pounder is a terror against the pass and the run so he’ll make a great base end. And on passing downs, he can kick inside to tackle and be a speed matchup problem for guards. On the outside, he has an explosive first step, strong hands and the ability to bend/wrap around the edge. He would improve the Cowboys’ pass rush right away, giving them a chance at a Super Bowl.

29 Cordrea Tankersley CB, Clemson That was one heck of a run the Green Bay Packers went on to rescue what was a bad season. But the Packers want more than to just make playoff runs, they want Super Bowls. However, they have to tighten up the CB position in order to get to the big dance in 2017. Damarious Randall and LaDarius Gunter got lit up pretty bad throughout the 2016 season. And Sam Shields played in just two of a possible 23 games, including the playoff over the past two years, So the Packers cut him, not knowing if he’ll ever get over his concussion problem. So back to the draft they go to find themselves a CB that can actually stay with a WR. Cordrea Tankersley is definitely a guy worth considering as he as a solid CB that fits the Packers’ system. They love to bump and run over there and that’s what Tankersley does best. At 6’1″, 200 pounds, he uses his length to get physical at the line of scrimmage and he has great movement skills. According to Pro Football Focus, in two-plus years, he’s allowed an NFL passer rating of 40 into his coverage. He could very well be the Packers’ shutdown CB immediately.

30 Charles Harris OLB, Missouri The Pittsburgh Steelers have one of the best offenses in football but came up just short because of the defense. They’ve drafted some solid players for that defense in recent years but they need time to grow. At 38 years old, OLB James Harrison is not going to grow with him. So the Steelers need to draft his eventual replacement before he gets injured or washed up. And Missouri is as good a place as any to bet on taking your next edge rusher from. Aldon Smith, Kony Ealy and Shane Ray went through there before they started sacking NFL quarterbacks. Charles Harris is coming out of Missouri this year and he was taught well like the rest of them. He’s been one of the best in the nation at getting after opposing QBs the last two years. He can stand up and put his hand in the dirt and still explode with his quick first step. He has a variety of ways to generate pressure including a great spin move and a swim move. Sure, he’s plenty athletic but he’s one of those guys that just knows how to get to the QB. So he’ll be ready to do so as soon has Harrison starts to show his age.

31 Taco Charlton DE, Michigan The Lombardi Trophy must be really heavy because the Falcons couldn’t hold onto it long enough. They picked it up as soon as the game started but just couldn’t hold onto for all of the second half. That young defense over there definitely has better days ahead. They got after Brady in the first half but seemed to wear out down the stretch to lose the game. But they will all be back along with Desmond Trufant for years to come except or Dwight Freeney. He was helpful toward that Falcons defense but he can’t play forever. Even if he plays in 2017, he doesn’t have long and it’s best to get his replacement now. That is especially the case when Taco Charlton is available at No. 31 overall. At 6’5″, 272 pounds, Charlton has excellent length and uses it to shoot his hands and keep defenders off his chest. As a pass rusher, he has quickness, power and can counter what the OT is trying to do to him. Charlton uses his length and power in the run game making him hard to block there too. His size, athletic ability and savvy would make him a three-down DE right away for the Falcons.

32 David Njoku TE, Miami In 2017, the Patriots will go in being the team everyone is chasing yet again. Lol! I picked the Falcons to beat them in the Super Bowl because of all the talent they have. And for the first half of the game, I was right but there are four quarters in a football game. And there is no QB, HC or team that uses all four quarters of a game Brady, Belichick and the Patriots. As much as it pains me to say this, they are the best QB, HC and team the NFL has ever seen. That’s why it is so hard to guess who they will pick in the draft. They mask their weaknesses while taking away opponents strengths like nothing I’ve ever seen. But one thing I know is that they get rid of there great players a couple of years early. You don’t see players hobbling on their last legs while still with the Patriots. So I’m going to guess that Gronkowski, who’s health is failing him, is soon to go. And to replace him, they take vertical tight end David Njoku of Miami and the machine keeps rolling. We’ll see if another team can step up and beat the Patriots next postseason.

