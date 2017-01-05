2017 NFL Mock Draft: New Regimes Create New Problems

1 Myles Garrett DE, Texas A&M

There is no team in the upcoming NFL draft who is sitting prettier than the Cleveland Browns. Going 1-15 assured them the rights to the #1 overall pick while a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last year also netted them the 12th pick as well. This gives them a huge opportunity to infuse their roster with high end talent. The question becomes which positions must they prioritize above all else. A majority will say it must be a quarterback, but sometimes the talent doesn’t measure up.

Myles Garrett was and still is the most gifted overall prospect in the 2017 draft class. A potentially elite pass rusher with the size and strength to hold the point of attack but the unique explosiveness and bend to beat tackles around the edge. He can fit any scheme, 4-3 or 3-4 and be their premier presence on the outside. Defensive players of his caliber don’t come around very often and there isn’t a quarterback in this crop experts will say the same about.