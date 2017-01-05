2017 NFL Mock Draft: New Regimes Create New Problems

Sep 19, 2015; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M Aggies defensive lineman Myles Garrett (15) reacts after a play during the second quarter against the Nevada Wolf Pack at Kyle Field. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-USA TODAY Sports
Official declarations are still coming in, so it remains difficult to start putting together an accurate 2017 NFL mock draft with notable players.
Still, for the first time the top 20 teams are officially set. That clarifies the picture in a big way from the five teams leading the way to the ones who just missed the playoffs. All of them have the same mission in common. Improving their rosters enough to play January football next season. That starts with getting the key picks in this draft right. Also for the first time the 2nd round will be included. How will things shake out?
1. Cleveland Browns
1
Myles Garrett
DE, Texas A&M
There is no team in the upcoming NFL draft who is sitting prettier than the Cleveland Browns. Going 1-15 assured them the rights to the #1 overall pick while a trade with the Philadelphia Eagles last year also netted them the 12th pick as well. This gives them a huge opportunity to infuse their roster with high end talent. The question becomes which positions must they prioritize above all else. A majority will say it must be a quarterback, but sometimes the talent doesn’t measure up.
Myles Garrett was and still is the most gifted overall prospect in the 2017 draft class. A potentially elite pass rusher with the size and strength to hold the point of attack but the unique explosiveness and bend to beat tackles around the edge. He can fit any scheme, 4-3 or 3-4 and be their premier presence on the outside. Defensive players of his caliber don’t come around very often and there isn’t a quarterback in this crop experts will say the same about.
2. San Francisco 49ers
2
Mitch Trubisky
QB, North Carolina
History shows that in this modern era of the NFL, quarterbacks rise farther than any other position during a draft. Opinions on the 2017 class vary but most agree it’s a group high on talent but low on readiness. So any team taking the plunge better be prepared to do some teaching and developing. The San Francisco 49ers so desperately need a fresh start at that position after three seasons of a done Colin Kaepernick and underachieving Blaine Gabbert.
Mitch Trubisky has come closer than anybody to being the consensus top quarterback in this class. His mix of pocket poise, mobility, arm strength and accuracy all check out as NFL caliber. The only sticking point with him is lack of experience. He only started one full season at North Carolina, and sometimes it showed with some questionable decision-making against well-coached defenses like Stanford. He will need time to correct that, but the talent is worth the risk.
3. Chicago Bears
3
Jonathan Allen
DE, Alabama
Say this for Ryan Pace. He’s a man with convictions. The Chicago Bears GM has remained adamant that rebuilding this roster would require patience, continuity and stockpiling good drafts on top of each other. He took a step in the right direction in 2016, often employing his “best player available” approach. Don’t expect that strategy to shift even with the obvious need of quarterback hanging over his head going into next year. His job is to get the best talent for his team.
It may not come across as a flashy pick with all the blinking lights and bright colors, but sometimes the safest choices are the best ones. Jonathan Allen is just a really, really good football player. As well-rounded a talent as there is in the class. Big and strong enough to stop the run but athletic and quick enough to get regular pressure on the quarterback. Chicago already has an exciting defensive front with Akiem Hicks and Eddie Goldman. Presuming Goldman can stay healthy, adding Allen could make that Bears front seven scary.
4. Jacksonville Jaguars
4
Leonard Fournette
RB, LSU
There are a few things that go into this pick. First of all, it was reported that Blake Bortles played through most of 2016 with two shoulder separations and a bad wrist. Second, that’s because he was sacked a total of 140 times in three seasons. The Jacksonville Jaguars have done a really poor job of keeping their quarterback protected. If they can’t find bodies up front to handle that job, then they need to commit to running the football.
That requires a true bell cow to pull off. Chris Ivory and T.J. Yeldon are not those guys. Leonard Fournette is. The LSU back established himself as one of the most gifted runners to come out of college in a decade. He has everything: size, power, vision, speed and acceleration. Get him to the second level of a defense and it’s over. One of those rare types of runners who doesn’t necessarily need a great offensive line to hurt opponents.
5. Tennessee Titans (via LA)
5
Mike Williams
WR, Clemson
The Tennessee Titans showed their potential on offense in 2016. The offensive line, so young, still managed to dominate the line of scrimmage. Their twin-tower tandem of Demarco Murray and Derrick Henry brought back power running to Nashville. Marcus Mariota continued to mature as a professional passer. The only thing missing from this roster is a legitimate #1 wide receiver. Somebody who will make the big plays on the outside.
Week after week, Clemson stud Mike Williams continues flashing that skill set in greater frequency. He is the best receiver in the draft class, a 6’3″ kid who is well built to take the physical brand of football the NFL dishes out. He’s got the hands to make the contested catches in tight coverage and enough burst to create separation down the field. Put the ball in his vicinity and odds are he’ll catch it. That is exactly what Tennessee is looking for.
6. New York Jets
6
Deshone Kizer
QB, Notre Dame
Are the New York Jets really prepared to forge ahead in 2017 with Christian Hackenberg as their starting quarterback? Obviously Ryan Fitzpatrick ran his course with the team. Bryce Petty didn’t look like anything more than a backup. Hackenberg looked like a major project when he was drafted and that hasn’t changed. Unless he takes a giant step forward over the next few months, the odds are heavy this team has to throw their hat back in the quarterback ring.
Deshone Kizer has remained steady among the top prospects in the class despite not lighting things up at Notre Dame this year. It’s felt the poor coaching, limited weapons and spotty pass protections have masked just how good the junior is and can be. His skill set says different. Kizer has a strong arm, big body, above average speed and can deliver pinpoint passes when he’s not constantly harassed. He’s also highly intelligent. Put him in a good system with decent help and he should flourish.
7. San Diego Chargers
7
Malik Hooker
S, Ohio State
The San Diego Chargers seem to have something special brewing on defense. Joey Bosa, Casey Heyward and Jatavis Brown all arrived in 2016. All became instant playmakers for that unit. Provided they can retain Melvin Ingram and add one or two more playmakers, this could become one of the best defenses in football. One area they’ve been hurting somewhat is the safety position, having let Eric Weddle walk in free agency.
Recent news just hit that Ohio State standout Malik Hooker was declaring for the draft. This is major news considering how strong the 2017 safety class already is. Hooker should shoot to the top of most boards thanks to his combination of speed, intelligence and ball skills. He’s a pure free safety who knows where the ball is going and how to go get it. Some have compared him to Ed Reed. That may be premature but the skill sets are almost identical.
8. Cleveland Browns (via CAR)
Browns get #8 pick
Panthers get #12 pick, 3rd in 2017 and 6th in 2018
8
Josh Allen
QB, Wyoming
Few teams have more flexibility in the upcoming draft than Cleveland. Trades have collected them several high picks for 2017. That means they could easily take somebody like Garrett #1 and likely make the move back up the board to grab the quarterback everybody agrees that they need. With the college season all but over, names were sure to start rising out of the woodwork. Ones who didn’t get the in-season hype. The Browns are almost certain to be paying attention.
Josh Allen is fast becoming a darling of the scouting community. That’s not a surprise. At 6’5″ with a rocket right arm, he looks like the classic prototype teams envision for an NFL starting quarterback. He’s had some good success at Wyoming and shown steady improvement over this past years. There are still fundamental flaws in his game that some are wary of, but most of them are coachable. Hue Jackson is one of the best in the business. Trust him to get that fixed.
9. Cincinnati Bengals
9
Reuben Foster
ILB, Alabama
Has Marvin Lewis ever in his entire coaching tenure had a true stud middle linebacker for his defense? The answer is no. He’s gotten by mostly with tough, try-hard types like Ray Maualuga. Never once has that team seen what a true Pro Bowl-caliber man in the middle could do in that reasonably talented front seven. Perhaps the time is just right for them to change that, having slipped in the draft rankings with #9 this coming off-season.
Reuben Foster may be coming from the football factory at Alabama, but that doesn’t mean he’s like every other solid linebacker they’ve produced. He has more “special” to him. Like most he’s a tough, downhill player who tackles well and stops the run. What sets him apart are his range, instincts and ability to function in space. A standout athlete with good size too. Put him next to Vontaze Burfict and behind Geno Atkins. Plays will be made. Oh yes, plays will definitely be made.
10. Buffalo Bills
10
Jamal Adams
S, LSU
Seems rather ironic that the Buffalo Bills grab a difference-maker at the safety position only after Rex Ryan is fired. Still, his exit doesn’t eliminate the need. This defense has the makings of a strong front seven but it’s their secondary that has really hurt them. Their tandem of safeties, Corey Graham and Jonathan Meeks were little more than serviceable in 2016. Quarterback needs aside, they have to take advantage of what is becoming a loaded safety class.
Jamal Adams is the other name that teams should get to know. Many have compared him to the late Sean Taylor. A human projectile who can deliver some bone crunching hits but also has the speed to make quarterbacks pay for not being aware of them in coverage. What stands out the most for the LSU product are his instincts. He seems to have a knack for sniffing out what an opposing offense will do even before the snap.
11. New Orleans Saints
11
Quincy Wilson
CB, Florida
Having one of the worst pass defenses in the league year after year sends a fairly clear message. The New Orleans Saints aren’t good enough in the secondary. Either at cornerback or safety. Sure they could use another pass rusher but that likely won’t solve their problem. Every aggressive defense like the one they wish to run requires at least one quality cover cornerback who can survive on an island without help over the top.
Given the strength of this class, it’s the idea time to grab one. Quincy Wilson has steadily risen to the top of the heap. The Florida corner looks like the real deal in every sense. He’s tall, long, athletic and shows the fluidity and speed to hang with receivers down the field. He’s cut his teeth against the best of the SEC, which means he’s battle-tested and well-schooled. He should be able to start right away too, a huge bonus for this team.
12. Carolina Panthers (via CLE)
12
Derek Barnett
DE, Tennessee
Dave Gettleman has stuck to the belief that the Carolina Panthers build their defenses from front to back. That’s why Josh Norman was allowed to walk in free agency. It’s about applying pressure with the front four and forcing offenses to pass against seven men in coverage. It’s almost impossible when the scheme works, which is why teams that run it invest so heavily in defensive linemen. Don’t expect that to change for Carolina.
If they are able to land Derek Barnett at this spot, it might be considered an all-time steal. The Tennessee defensive end has terrorized quarterbacks throughout his time in college, tying Von Miller for the 10th most in NCAA history with 33 sacks. He’s a classic 4-3 type. He can hold the edge against the run but is at his best getting up the field. Though strong enough to win with power, he’s even more dangerous when he bends the edge and uses his explosion.
13. Arizona Cardinals
13
Tim Williams
OLB, Alabama
Bruce Arians has never been one to mince words. He says what he means and doesn’t care if people know about it. So few were surprised when he declared that the Arizona Cardinals intended to sign Chandler Jones to a long-term contract and would resort to using the franchise tag if that’s what it took. If nothing else this clarifies how much they view him as a key part of their defensive future and how close their pass rush is to being toothless.
Why not reduce the risk while at the same time giving the defense even more punch? This draft is loaded with edge rushers and Tim Williams has established himself as one of the best. He’s a great fit for a 3-4 scheme with his leaner, athletic frame and explosive first step. Though he sets the edge against the run as required, offenses don’t want to let him get repeated opportunities as a rusher because he’s going to get the quarterback on the ground at some point.
14. Philadelphia Eagles (via MIN)
14
Dalvin Cook
RB, Florida State
The Philadelphia Eagles had the right idea in terms of the coaching staff they built around Carson Wentz. What they weren’t able to do was give him the proper arsenal of weapons. That more than anything is a big reason why the team faded during the second half of the season. If they’re going to make noise in the NFC East next year, they have to give their young quarterback tools with which to go on the attack against defenses. What they have now is not adequate.
If they can’t land him a go-to receiver, than the next best thing is an all-around running back who can be the safety net. Dalvin Cook, even more than Fournette, represents that modern type of back. He’s good between the tackles but is even better on the edges thanks to his speed and athleticism. He’ll really be a help to Wentz as a pass catcher on screens and swing passes. He can easily fill the role that Doug Pederson had Jamaal Charles fill in Kansas City.
15. Indianapolis Colts
15
Takkarist McKinley
OLB, UCLA
The retirement of Robert Mathis has pretty much pigeon-holed the Indianapolis Colts going into the draft. They absolutely have to get a young pass rusher for their defense. Even before Mathis made his decision it was something at the top of their to-do list. Now it’s a priority. Yes Andrew Luck needs more protection and a young running back, but this team will never challenge New England or Pittsburgh in the AFC without a defense.
Takkarist McKinley wasn’t on the main radar for awhile but the UCLA edge rusher has begun to change that. Watch his tape long enough and people will see him making plays in the backfield. Frequently. In addition to 10 sacks in 2016, he also delivered 18 tackles for a loss. He’s quick and explosive up the field, understands how to slip or shed blockers and shows solid form when he gets his hands on the ball carrier. A man who will be around the football a lot.
16. Baltimore Ravens
16
Carl Lawson
OLB, Auburn
Ozzie Newsome isn’t a fool. He knows the key to keeping his defense among the best in the league centers around the pass rush and the pass rush has centered around Terrell Suggs for years. Now the veteran is approaching his mid-30s and though the team has some quality players like Za’Darius Smith and Timmy Jernigan but nobody who can match what Suggs brings as a premium edge rusher. Often in such situations, it’s best to strike early in the draft.
Carl Lawson had some injury issues during a good part of college at Auburn. However, this year he seems to have finally shaken that bug and showcased how good he can be as a pass rusher. He clearly has the athleticism and burst desired in a 3-4 outside linebacker. The ability to bend the edge and then finish to the quarterback were on display multiple times. Getting a chance to learn from Suggs and Elvis Dumervil will only help his development.
17. Washington Redskins
17
Malik McDowell
DE, Michigan State
Controlling the line of scrimmage was not something the Washington Redskins were able to do consistently on defense in 2016, and it ended up costing them some key games down the stretch. Now they’re out of the playoffs, left to contemplate what to do next. The simple answer is finding a talent they can put up front on defense who can force offenses to take notice. Somebody that impacts the game and makes things easier on his teammates.
Malik McDowell has that sort of athletic potential. He’s got the size and length made for a 3-4 defensive end. He’s strong enough to hold the edge and not get moved off the point of attack. Where he’ll really earn his money though is the pass rush. While not a sack specialist, he’s dynamic in that quarterbacks feel his presence repeatedly throughout games. That will have a trickle down effect, allowing the outside rushers more one-on-one chances.
18. Tennessee Titans
18
Teez Tabor
CB, Florida
A big part of why the Tennessee Titans are on the outside looking in on the playoffs again isn’t the injury to Marcus Mariota. Of course that was the final nail in their coffin, but before that it was their continued problems in the secondary. An inability to execute consistent coverage burned them in several losses and almost cost them some games they won too. They badly need help in that area.
Getting a cover corner they can put on the boundary to play solid press would be a huge step in the right direction. This class is loaded with such types too. Teez Tabor is among the best. Like his teammate Wilson, he’s a good athlete with fluidity, solid speed and ball skills. Teams that tried to test him often during games wound up paying for it. He doesn’t make a lot of mental mistakes and seems to relish playing one-on-one.
19. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
19
Corey Davis
WR, Western Michigan
The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have some decisions to make at the wide receiver position. Vincent Jackson looks like his time is up with the team. He’s getting older and struggling with injuries now. In addition Adam Humphries will be a free agent. Outside of Mike Evans they really have no proven targets on the roster for Jameis Winston. That isn’t going to fly if they want to get over the hump in that tough NFC South division.
Corey Davis has developed quite a following in the draft community. A receiver out of Western Michigan, he’s continued to make big plays and showcasing his extensive skill set from the big body to the strong hands, decent speed and sudden quickness to separate. Just one of those receivers who understands how to get open and can make the difficult catches whether he’s covered or not. He’ll make the perfect #2 option across from Evans.
20. Denver Broncos
20
Cam Robinson
OT, Alabama
Much of the failures for the Denver Broncos this past season starts on the offensive side of the ball. Their front line, while not the worst in the league was far from adequate. It allowed 40 sacks on the season and produced a leading rusher that barely had over 600 yards. Denver has always had much of their success centered around physical, dominant blocking up front. Until they’re able to get it back, these struggles will continue.
Cam Robinson figures to be one of the polarizing names of the 2017 draft class. Many still view him as the best tackle available, similar in skill set to Pro Bowlers Russell Okung and Ryan Clady. He’s physical in the run game, opening holes for his backs. Athletically he can hold his own on the edge, using good footwork and length to keep pass rushers at bay. Some just aren’t sure he’s quick enough for tackle in the NFL, not to mention some off-the-field concerns.
21. Detroit Lions
21
Marlon Humphrey
CB, Alabama
The loss of Darius Slay for any time during 2016 painted a pretty clear picture for the Detroit Lions. They just aren’t strong enough in the defensive backfield and it very nearly cost them a playoff spot. Steps must be taken in order to guard against that happening again. Often the easiest solution is attacking the problem early in the draft, identifying potential cover corners. Per usual a relatively deep class comes to their rescue.
Marlon Humphrey is somewhat of an enigma in the scouting community. To some he’s hands down the best in the draft thanks to his mixture of size, ball skills and physicality. Others don’t think he’s got the fluidity or speed to handle the job in the NFL. It’s at least clear that he has talent and is the best cover man on the best defense in college football. That has to mean something. Give him to Teryl Austin and let things play out.
22. Miami Dolphins
22
Solomon Thomas
DE, Stanford
The Miami Dolphins are flirting with a significant problem. Word is they’ve decided to cut ties with Mario Williams after a disappointing year. Throw in the fact Cameron Wake will turn 35 next season and this team could be severely limited in their pass rush unless they finish help in the draft. Either that or trust that Jason Jones and Andre Branch can pick up the slack next year. The odds are not in favor of that happening.
Few prospects announced their presence to the draft world better than Stanford defensive end Solomon Thomas. His performance against North Carolin in the Sun Bowl was nothing short of dominant as he harassed top QB prospect Mitch Trubisky all game long. He’s big, strong, shows a relentless motor and utilizes violent hands to beat blockers off the snap. He only had one sack in that game but he easily could’ve had 5-6 if not for Trubisky’s mobility.
23. New York Giants
23
O.J. Howard
TE, Alabama
One thing that has become apparent about the New York Giants offense? They are going to throw the football. Maybe the lack of a running game has contributed to that but it’s also not like they’ve given it a concerted effort. Ben McAdoo has a Pro Bowl quarterback and a trio of fast, athletic receivers. He wants to use them. Nothing wrong with that but it’s also not working exactly as planned. This team struggles to put up points, and that could end up costing them.
If that’s the case and they want to still keep throwing, then the best thing for them to do is finding targets who can impact in the red zone. Often tight ends are great solutions in such cases. O.J. Howard is the best in this class for many reasons. He’s tall, athletic, fast for his size, can jump and has strong hands to make difficult catches. With Odell Beckham outside and Sterling Shepard in the slot, defenses will have nobody left to cover him. That will be a problem.
24. Oakland Raiders
24
Zach Cunningham
ILB, Vanderbilt
There are still a lot of problems with the Oakland Raiders defense that they have to fix if they’re going to contend for a title in 2017. Sure their secondary still isn’t up to snuff but it doesn’t end there. For the longest time this team has tried to make due with role players and inadequate guys at the middle linebacker position. As a result it’s a spot that opponents have been able to exploit quite often on the ground and in the air.
Getting somebody in that spot who can start making plays and lead the defense would be a boon. Zach Cunningham has continuously proven himself at Vanderbilt in that capacity. He’s a tough kid who displays solid technique and strength as a tackler. What really stands out is his instinct. He reacts quickly to a play and often is able to stop them for short gains or losses. Surround him with better talent and he’s bound to become even more effective.
25. Houston Texans
25
Jabrill Peppers
S, Michigan
Rick Smith is one of the better GMs in the business and he understands great teams can’t be built without taking some risks. Often that could mean going for somebody who might not be a finished product. Somebody with elite caliber athleticism and physical traits, but aren’t quite set in their defined position. In such cases it falls on the eye of the scouts and the ability of the coaching staff to get the absolute most out of that young mans’ potential.
There is little argument that Jabrill Peppers might be the best athlete in the draft. His punt returns, running plays and all around versatility prove that much. What is holding him back in the eyes of many is the lack of development he’s shown at his main position of safety. There is no doubt he can be a quality box man who tackles and rushes the passer. What people don’t know is if he can be any sort of factor in coverage. The Texans are willing to bank on Romeo Crennel finding out.
26. Green Bay Packers
26
T.J. Watt
OLB, Wisconsin
Few organizations have a greater appreciation for generational talents than the Green Bay Packers. Clay Matthews has proven that much. The son of a former Pro Bowl linebacker, he himself is now a Pro Bowl linebacker. Siblings and sons of great players have gone on to have tremendous success in the league. Derek Carr even surpassed his brother David at quarterback. So why wouldn’t people think that the brother of J.J. Watt had some game.
He’s shown as much. Though not a freakish athlete, T.J. Watt has agility, length and power which he puts to good use as an outside linebacker for Wisconsin. Like his superstar brother he has a relentless motor and a knack for getting the football on the ground or in the air. He’s a great fit for a 3-4 scheme as an edge rusher. Given the age concerns around Matthews and especially Julius Peppers, it seems so fitting the Packers find a solution right in their own backyard.
27. Seattle Seahawks
27
Ryan Ramcyzk
OT, Wisconsin
This 2016 season has proven beyond a doubt that the Seattle Seahawks have badly mismanaged their offensive line. When they won the Super Bowl in 2013, they had two Pro Bowl talents up front in Russell Okung and Max Unger. Since then they’ve allowed both to leave via free agency or trade. As a result their offensive production has steadily declined while Russell Wilson continues to take a beating. Until they can alleviate this problem, their hopes for another title grow long.
Ryan Ramcyzk has high hopes from the scouting community. A former small college player, he made the transfer to Wisconsin and immediately became their left tackle where he thrived in 2016. Most view his athletic prowess and size as the makings of the best blind side protector in this class. The lingering concern holding him back at present is a hip injury that may require surgery. If so then taking him this high would be a risk. Medical checkups will be key.
28. Pittsburgh Steelers
28
Harold Landry
OLB, Ohio State
The Pittsburgh Steelers have some notable roster questions to sort through in 2017. Le’Veon Bell will be a free agent, as will two of their linebackers in Lawrence Timmons and Jarvis Jones. Odds are good they may have to add to that position in the draft. To say nothing of their need to still bring in more help with their pass rush which remains somewhat inconsistent. Odds are they won’t look to the secondary for a second-straight draft, so that makes the decision clear.
Harold Landry is somewhat of a fresh name rising up boards of late. His success at Boston College has gained an increasing buzz with every sack he’s delivered. His quickness, explosion, body type and athleticism seem like a good fit for a 3-4 outside linebacker. His hard-nosed mentality and aggressiveness fits the city of Pittsburgh to be sure. This young man would look pretty good in black and gold.
29. Atlanta Falcons
29
Caleb Brantley
DT, Florida
There is any number of ways the Atlanta Falcons defense can improve. After all, their odds of winning a Super Bowl with just a dynamite offense aren’t very good. Working hard to improve one of the worst pass defenses in the NFL will be a major priority for the off-season. Often there are two ways of doing this. Either improving the secondary or invigorating the pass rush. Given their draft position, the latter seems like a good bet.
Vic Beasley has emerged as the stud pass rusher the Falcons desperately needed but outside of him there isn’t much help. Getting somebody on the interior, a defensive tackle who can squeeze the pocket up the middle would be a huge bonus for that front seven. Caleb Brantley has established himself among the best interior pass rushers in the class. He’s quick of the snap, shows the explosion and lever to shoot gaps and has the lower body strength to get into the backfield.
30. Kansas City Chiefs
30
Deshaun Watson
QB, Clemson
Few coaches believe in the idea of investing at the quarterback position more than Andy Reid. Now with Alex Smith approaching his mid-30s, the Kansas City Chiefs need to start thinking about bringing in some young competition. Especially if the team makes an early exit from the playoffs. Smith remains the competent, efficient and opportunistic game manager he’s always been but if he can’t break through to a Super Bowl this year, it’s time to consider a change.
Deshaun Watson has enjoyed a stellar career at Clemson, showcasing his natural athletic ability mixed with big-game poise and productivity. Some worry about his streak accuracy and good-not-great arm strength but he seems to do just fine against the best programs in the country. He’s certain to remind Reid of Donovan McNabb, whom the coach enjoyed an extended run of success with during their years in Philadelphia.
31. Dallas Cowboys
31
Charles Harris
DE, Missouri
The Dallas Cowboys defense has gotten by in 2016 with timely playmaking more than sheer talent and ability. It’s a group comprised of smart, high-effort players who give their absolute 100%. That’s a credit to Rod Marinelli and his staff. However, it’s far from a complete unit. There are plenty of issues with it from front to back. They still don’t have a definitive edge rusher for that 4-3 scheme, something they’ve tried to find for years.
Charles Harris would mark their latest, and a pretty good one at that. The first image he tends to conjure when watching him rush the pass is Dwight Freeney. The same body type, size, sneaky athleticism and motor. He even has his own version of that devastating spin move that made Freeney unstoppable. Harris isn’t quite there yet but the talent is similar. Under the tutelage of Marinelli, his ceiling will be quite lofty.
32. New England Patriots
32
Jarrad Davis
ILB, Florida
The New England Patriots defense is undergoing some massive changes during the 2016 season and may endure even more by the end of March. They’ve already lost Jamie Collins and Chandler Jones to trades. Dont’a Hightower will be a free agent as well. They could be down their three best defenders by next season, two of them at the linebacker position. Odds say the team will be proactive in attacking that problem during the draft.
Jarrad Davis is their type of player. Tough, aggressive, versatile and doesn’t play out of control. He does his job as a tackler, can blitz the gaps to create pressure on the quarterback and isn’t a liability in coverage. Belichick and his staff will know exactly where and how to apply the strengths Davis will bring while hiding his weaknesses. This is a good football player who can keep the Patriots defense strong.
2nd Round
33. Cleveland Browns – Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
34. San Francisco 49ers – Mike McGlinchey, OT, Notre Dame
35. Jacksonville Jaguars – Quenton Nelson, OG, Notre Dame
36. Chicago Bears – Patrick Mahomes, QB, Texas Tech
37. New York Jets – Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
38. Los Angeles Rams – John Ross, WR, Washington
39. San Diego Chargers – Curtis Samuel, WR, Ohio State
40. Cincinnati Bengals – Ethan Pocic, C, LSU
41. Philadelphia Eagles – Courtland Sutton, WR, SMU
42. Carolina Panthers – Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
43. Arizona Cardinals – David Njoku, TE, Miami (Fl.)
44. New Orleans Saints – Demarcus Walker, DE, Florida State
45. Indianapolis Colts – D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
46. Minnesota Vikings – Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
47. Buffalo Bills – Gerald Everett, TE, South Alabama
48. Baltimore Ravens – Budda Baker, S, Washington
49. Tampa Bay Buccaneers – Justin Evans, S, Texas A&M
50. Denver Broncos – Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
51. Cleveland Browns (via TEN) – Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
52. Washington Redskins – Marcus Maye, S, Florida
53. Houston Texans – Davis Webb, QB, Cal
54. Green Bay Packers – Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
55. Detroit Lions – Tanoh Kpassagnon, DE, Villanova
56. Seattle Seahawks – Chris Wormley, DT, Michigan
57. Atlanta Falcons – Desmond King, CB, Iowa
58. New York Giants – Raekwon McMillan, ILB, Ohio State
59. Pittsburgh Steelers – Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama
60. Miami Dolphins – Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
61. Kansas City Chiefs – Anthony Walker, ILB, Northwestern
62. Oakland Raiders – Davon Godchaux, DT, LSU
63. Dallas Cowboys – Adoree Jackson, CB, USC
64. New England Patriots – Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
