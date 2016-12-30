2017 NFL Mock Draft: Quick Pre-New Year Look

This is a very quick version of a 2017 NFL Mock Draft that doesn’t feature any feedback on a pick by pick basis.
There have been some rumors floating around twitter regarding the status of some underclassmen. For this reason, I decided to leave those players mentioned out of this mock draft. It doesn’t appear that any of the decisions are final, but I wanted to see how this mock draft would shape up with them out of the mix.
The players that would’ve been included are Ohio State’s Malik Hooker, Washington State’s Luke Falk, Michigan’s Mason Cole, Oklahoma State’s James Washington, Notre Dame’s Mike McGlinchey and Quenton Nelson.
1. Cleveland Browns- Myles Garrett, Edge, Texas A&M
2. San Francisco 49ers- Tim Williams, Edge, Alabama
3. Chicago Bears- Jonathan Allen, DL, Alabama
4. Jacksonville Jaguars- Leonard Fournette, RB, LSU
5. Tennessee Titans (via LA)- Mike Williams, WR, Clemson
6. New York Jets- Carl Lawson, Edge, Auburn
7. San Diego Chargers- Jabrill Peppers, DB/LB, Michigan
8. Cincinnati Bengals- Reuben Foster, LB, Alabama
9. Carolina Panthers- Jamal Adams, S, LSU
10. Cleveland Browns (via Phi)- Marshon Lattimore, CB, Ohio State
11. Arizona Cardinals- Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
12. Buffalo Bills- Corey Davis, WR, Western Michigan
13. Indianapolis Colts- Takkarist McKinley, Edge, UCLA
14. Philadelphia Eagles (via Minn)- Jalen Tabor, CB, Florida
15. New Orleans Saints- Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
16. Tennessee Titans- Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
17. Baltimore Ravens- D’Onta Foreman, RB, Texas
18. Tampa Bay Buccaneers- Christian McCaffrey, RB, Stanford
19. Denver Broncos- Pat Elflein, C/G, Ohio State
20. Washington Redskins- Cordrea Tankersley, CB, Clemson
21. Houston Texans- Cam Robinson, OT, Alabama
22. Detroit Lions- JuJu Smith-Schuster, WR, USC
23. Miami Dolphins- Marlon Humphrey, CB, Alabama
24. New York Giants- Jake Butt, TE, Michigan
25. Green Bay Packers- Malik McDowell, DL, Michigan State
26. Seattle Seahawks- Ryan Ramczyk, OT, Wisconsin
27. Kansas City Chiefs- Desmond King, CB, Iowa
28. Oakland Raiders- Vita Vea, NT, Washington
29. Pittsburgh Steelers- DeMarcus Walker, Edge, Florida State
30. Atlanta Falcons- Derek Barnett, Edge, Tennessee
31. New England Patriots- Jarrad Davis, LB, Florida
32. Dallas Cowboys- Dawuane Smoot, DE, Illinois
Second Round
33. Cleveland- Deshaun Watson, QB, Clemson
34. San Francisco- Mitch Trubisky, QB, North Carolina
35. Chicago- Tre’Davious White, CB, LSU
36. Jacksonville- Eddie Jackson, S, Alabama
37. Los Angeles Rams- Ethan Pocic, C, LSU
38. New York Jets- Bucky Hodges, TE, Virginia Tech
39. San Diego- Braden Smith, OG, Auburn
40. Cincinnati- John Ross, WR, Washington
41. Carolina- Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
42. Philadelphia- Taywan Taylor, WR, Western Kentucky
43. Arizona- DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
44. Buffalo- Caleb Brantley, DL, Florida
45. Indianapolis- Chidobe Awuzie, DB, Colorado
46. Minnesota Vikings- Dion Dawkins, OT, Temple
47. New Orleans- Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
48. Cleveland (via Tenn)- Ryan Anderson, OLB, Alabama
49. Baltimore- Jourdan Lewis, CB, Michigan
50. Tampa Bay- Adoree’ Jackson, CB, USC
51. Denver- Jalen Reeves-Maybin, LB, Tennessee
52. Washington- Akrum Wadley, RB, Iowa
53. Houston- Gareon Conley, CB, Ohio State
54. Detroit- Deatrich Wise Jr, Edge, Arkansas
55. Miami- Devonte Fields, Edge, Louisville
56. New York Giants- Roderick Johnson, OT, Florida State
57. Green Bay- Donnel Pumphrey, RB, San Diego State
58. Seattle- OJ Howard, TE, Alabama
59. Kansas City- Josh Reynolds, WR, Texas A&M
60. Oakland- Cam Sutton, CB, Tennessee
61. Pittsburgh- Patrick Mahomes II, QB, Texas Tech
62. Atlanta- DeDe Westbrook, WR, Oklahoma
63. New England- Charles Harris, Edge, Missouri
64. Dallas- Carlos Watkins, DL, Clemson