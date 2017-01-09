2017 NFL Picks, Score Predictions For Divisional Round of Playoffs

With only eight teams still alive this postseason, let’s take a look at the NFL picks and score predictions for the Divisional Round of the 2017 NFL Playoffs.

The Wild Card Round is in the books, which means we’re now only two weekends away from determining which teams will be playing in Super Bowl LI. For now, though, let’s focus on the NFL picks and score predictions for the upcoming Divisional Round games.

Between Saturday and Sunday, we’ve got four games on the docket that should provide us with yet another weekend of gridiron greatness. The Wild Card Round was fantastic, so why not expect even better results this week with more on the line for these eight franchises?

For those of you still making your weekly NFL picks, I’m here to help you sift your way through the madness as I’ve done all season long.

I nailed it with three of my four picks for the Wild Card Round, improving my overall record on the 2016 season to 152-105-3. Based on my performance throughout the year, I’m confident I’ll continue to excel in the Divisional Round. However, with the stakes getting higher and the competition so fierce between the remaining teams, anything can happen.

With that in mind, let’s take a look at my NFL picks and score predictions for this weekend’s action.

Seattle Seahawks (3) at Atlanta Falcons (2)

Saturday, January 14, 4:35 p.m. ET

This could very well be the best matchup of the 2017 NFC Playoffs. This one will pit one of the league’s best defenses against an Atlanta offense that has been unstoppable in the last month. That should provide us with plenty of excitement to kick off the Divisional Round.

Realistically, I see this going one of two ways. On one hand, this could be a surprisingly low-scoring affair with both offenses struggling to get things going. On the other hand, it could be a shootout that sees both teams light up the scoreboard.

I’m thinking it’ll be the latter of the two options. We saw the potential the Seahawks offense has in the Wild Card Round, especially when Thomas Rawls gets going on the ground. The Falcons don’t have a great defense, which will make slowing Russell Wilson and Co. quite the challenge.

Meanwhile, as great as the Seattle defense is, they’re going to have their hands full against Atlanta. They’ve been scorching hot in their last four games, outscoring opponents 154-75. Especially with the Seahawks battling some injuries on defense, they’ll have a tough time keeping Matt Ryan, Julio Jones and Devonta Freeman out of the end zone.

It should be a terrific games that reminds us how great the playoffs can be. With the home crowd at their backs and one of the NFL’s best offenses leading the way, the Falcons will advance to the NFC Championship.

Prediction: Falcons win 35-32

Houston Texans (4) at New England Patriots (1)

Saturday, January 14, 8:15 p.m. ET

The Texans got lucky in the Wild Card Round when they were gifted a matchup against the Oakland Raiders’ third-string quarterback. In the Divisional Round, their luck will run out.

Why? Because they’ll face the red-hot Patriots who, by all appearances, are the team to beat in the AFC. They cruised through the regular season, as Tom Brady has dissected defenses as usual and the defense has given him enough support to keep them ahead on the scoreboard.

As for Houston, I still believe they’re the worst of the 12 teams to make the playoffs this season. Sure, they’ve got a great defense. However, it would have been a completely different game against Oakland had Derek Carr been healthy. A matchup against Brady will put them in their place, though.

Look for the Patriots to put up plenty of points on Saturday, even against Houston’s top-ranked defense. Bill Belichick will put his defense into position to force Brock Osweiler into numerous mistakes. That’ll give Brady plenty of opportunities, putting far too much pressure on the Texans D to deliver.

I wouldn’t be surprised if Houston struggled to score altogether. When all is said and done, the Patriots should put on a dominant performance that’ll have the AFC’s other team quivering in their cleats.

Prediction: Patriots win 42-17

Pittsburgh Steelers (3) at Kansas City Chiefs (2)

Saturday, January 15, 1:05pm ET

This is another excellent matchup between two teams that got very hot at the end of the season. The Chiefs pulled off the last-minute divisional victory, while the Steelers rode a seven-game winning streak into the postseason.

So who will get an opportunity to take on the Patriots for the right to play in Super Bowl LI? I’m predicting it’ll be Pittsburgh that walks away victorious on Sunday.

When it comes down to it, I believe the Steelers are the more complete team right now. Not only do they have a dynamic offense with all of their stars relatively healthy, but the defense showed they can shut down quality offenses during the Wild Card Round. The momentum is simply overwhelming when it comes to Pittsburgh.

Now I don’t want to completely discount the Chiefs. The defense has been sensational throughout the 2016 campaign, excelling in getting after opposing quarterbacks and creating turnovers. However, the offense doesn’t offer nearly as much firepower as the Steelers offense does.

Unless Tyreek Hill goes off and Alex Smith has a career day, I just don’t see Kansas City pulling it off. The Chiefs defense will make some plays, but I’d expect Ben Roethlisberger, Le’Veon Bell and Antonio Brown to create too many sparks to not secure the W.

Prediction: Steelers win 31-23

Green Bay Packers (4) at Dallas Cowboys (1)

Sunday, January 15, 4:40pm ET

Both of these teams have the talent to go all the way. Unfortunately, only one can walk away from the Divisional Round with a win. Since I have to pick one, I’m going with the Packers.

It’s just too hard to pick against Aaron Rodgers and this Green Bay team right now. They demoralized the New York Giants in the Wild Card Round, and are now riding a seven-game winning streak as they head into Dallas. It’s been a fairly impressive run for a team that can never be counted out.

As for the Cowboys, there’s a lot to like on their end as well. However, I just don’t have confidence in their ability to fight off the hungry Packers—even at home. This will be the first taste of the postseason for their two rookie playmakers, and their defense isn’t as good as some would lead you to believe. That inexperience for Dak Prescott and Ezekiel Elliott could come into play on Sunday.

However, even if the youngsters shine, I still believe Green Bay pulls off the win. They’re a much different team than the one the Cowboys beat earlier in the season. The Packers will come out and smack them in the mouth, giving them the confidence they need to get the win.

This season, two of the Cowboys’ three wins came against the Giants. After the Packers embarrassed New York during the Wild Card Round, I’m convinced they’ll do the same against Dallas.

Prediction: Packers win 20-17

