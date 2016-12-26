2017 NFL Regular Season: Atlanta Falcons home and away opponents

The Falcons may enter the 2017 NFL regular season with the toughest strength of schedule. Six of Atlanta’s future opponents are 2016 projected playoff teams.

The 2016 season hasn’t concluded but we now know some of what the 2017 NFL regular season will look like.

The Atlanta Falcons will play their home-and-home series against division rivals, in addition to playing each team from the NFC North and AFC East. Rounding out the Atlanta schedule will be a home game against an NFC East team that finishes in the same spot of the 2016 standings and a road game against an NFC West team under the same criteria.

The Falcons finished 1st in their division, meaning they’ll play the 2016 NFC East and NFC West division champions in 2017.

Falcons 2017 home opponents

Green Bay Packers Minnesota Vikings Buffalo Bills Miami Dolphins Dallas Cowboys NFC South division rivals (home-and-home series)

Falcons 2017 away opponents

Chicago Bears Detroit Lions New England Patriots New York Jets Seattle Seahawks NFC South division rivals (home-and-home series)

Next year is obviously a big year for Atlanta Falcons’ home games as they cut the ribbon on Mercedes Benz Stadium. Another bit of good news is that Atlanta won’t be a part of the four trips to London during the 2017 NFL regular season.

Each year, NFL schedules are put together using a predictable formula. Teams play each division rival twice and then rotate games against another NFC and an AFC division each year. The NFL then fills each team’s schedule with one home game and one away game against opponents of other divisions who finished similar the year prior.

Yes, it tends to be confusing.

The exact dates and times of each 2017 NFL regular season game is yet to be announced. The NFL typically spends a couple of months hammering out the logistics before announcing a specific schedule in mid-April.

