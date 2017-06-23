2017 NHL draft order

The 55th NHL draft will take place at United Center in Chicago with the first round starting June 23.
Nolan Patrick, Klim Kostin, Nico Hischier, Cale Makar, Elias Pettersson and Casey Mittelstadt, among others are expected to go off the board fairly quickly.
The New Jersey Devils will select first, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Vancouver Canucks.
The expansion Vegas Golden Knights have three first round selection and 13 overall picks in this draft, while the reigning two–time Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have six picks in the seven round draft.
Here is the complete draft order of the 2017 NHL draft.
1. New Jersey Devils
2. Philadelphia Flyers
3. Dallas Stars
4. Colorado Avalanche
5. Vancouver Canucks
6. Vegas Golden Knights
7. Arizona Coyotes
8. Buffalo Sabres
9. Detroit Red Wings
10. Florida Panthers
11. Los Angeles Kings
12. Carolina Hurricanes
13. Vegas Golden Knights (from Winnepeg)
14. Tampa Bay Lightning
15. Vegas Golden Knights (from N.Y. Islanders)
16. Calgary Flames
17. Toronto Maple Leafs
18. Boston Bruins
19. San Jose Sharks
20. St. Louis Blues
21. New York Rangers
22. Edmonton Oilers
23. Arizona Coyotes (from Minnesota)
24. Winnipeg Jets (from Columbus via Las Vegas)
25. Montreal Canadiens
26. Chicago Blackhawks
27. St. Louis Blues (from Washington)
28. Ottawa Senators
29. Dallas Stars (from ANA)
30. Nashville Predators
31. Pittsburgh Penguins
32. Colorado Avalanche
33. Vancouver Canucks
34. Vegas Golden Knights
35. Arizona Coyotes
36. New Jersey Devils
37. Buffalo Sabres
38. Detroit Red Wings
39. Dallas Stars
40. Florida Panthers
41. Los Angeles Kings
42. Carolina Hurricanes
43. Winnipeg Jets
44. Philadelphia Flyers
45. Vegas Golden Knights (from Tampa Bat)
46. New York Islanders
47. Ottawa Senators (from Calgary)
48. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Toronto)
49. San Jose Sharks (from Boston via New Jersey)
50. Anaheim Ducks (from San Jose via Toronto)
51. St. Louis Blues
52. Carolina Hurricanes (from N.Y. Rangers)
53. Boston Bruins (from Edmonton)
54. Buffalo Sabres (from Minnesota)
55. Vancouver Canucks (from Columbus)
56. Montreal Canadiens
57. Chicago Blackhawks
58. Montreal Canadiens (from Washington)
59. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Ottawa)
60. Anaheim Ducks
61. Nashville Predators
62. Vegas Golden Knights (from Pittsburgh via Carolina)
63. New Jersey Devils (from Colorado)
64. Vancouver Canucks
65. Vegas Golden Knights
66. Florida Panthers (from Arizona)
67. Carolina Hurricanes (from New Jersey)
68. Montreal Canadiens (from Buffalo)
69. Arizona Coyotes (from Detroit via San Jose)
70. Dallas Stars
71. Detroit Red Wings (from Florida)
72. Los Angeles Kings
73. Carolina Hurricanes
74. Winnipeg Jets
75. Philadelphia Flyers
76. Tampa Bay Lightning
77. New York Islanders
78. Arizona Coyotes (from Calgary)
79. Detroit Red Wings (from Toronto)
80. Philadelphia Flyers (from Boston)
81. New Jersey Devils (from San Jose)
82. Edmonton Oilers (from St. Louis)
83. Detroit Red Wings (from N.Y. Rangers)
84. Edmonton Oilers
85. Minnesota Wild
86. Columbus Blue Jackets
87. Montreal Canadiens
88. Detroit Red Wings (from CHI via CAR)
89. Buffalo Sabres (from WSH)
90. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT via CAR)
91. Anaheim Ducks
92. Nashville Predators
93. Pittsburgh Penguins
94. Colorado Avalanche
95. Vancouver Canucks
96. Vegas Golden Knights
97. Minnesota Wild (from Arizona)
98. New Jersey Devils
99. Buffalo Sabres
100. Detroit Red Wings
101. Dallas Stars
102. New York Rangers (from Florida)
103. Los Angeles Kings
104. Carolina Hurricanes
105. Winnipeg Jets
106. Philadelphia Flyers
107. Philadelphia Flyers (from Tampa Bay)
108. Philadelphia Flyers (from N.Y. Islanders)
109. Calgary Flames
110. Toronto Maple Leafs
111. Boston Bruins
112. Vancouver Canucks (from San Jose)
113. St. Louis Blues
114. Colorado Avalanche (from N.Y. Rangers)
115. Edmonton Oilers
116. Minnesota Wild
117. Columbus Blue Jackets
118. Los Angeles Kings (from Montreal via Dallas)
119. Chicago Blackhawks
120. Washington Capitals
121. Ottawa Senators
122. Anaheim Ducks
123. San Jose Sharks (from Nashville via New Jersey)
124. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Pittsburgh)
125. Colorado Avalanche
126. Edmonton Oilers (from Vancouver)
127. Vegas Golden Knights
128. Arizona Coyotes
129. New Jersey Devils
130. St. Louis Blues (from Buffalo)
131. Detroit Red Wings
132. Dallas Stars
133. Florida Panthers
134. Los Angeles Kings
135. Chicago Blackhawks (from Carolina)
136. Winnipeg Jets
137. Philadelphia Flyers
138. Los Angeles Kings (from Tampa Bay)
139. New York Islanders
140. Calgary Flames
141. Toronto Maple Leafs
142. Vegas Golden Knights (from Boston via Carolina)
143. New Jersey Devils (from San Jose)
144. Chicago Blackhawks (from St. Louis)
145. New York Rangers
146. Edmonton Oilers
147. Minnesota Wild
148. Columbus Blue Jackets
149. Montreal Canadiens
150. Chicago Blackhawks
151. Washington Capitals
152. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Ottawa)
153. Anaheim Ducks
154. Nashville Predators
155. Pittsburgh Penguins
156. Colorado Avalanche
157. New York Rangers (from Vancouver)
158. Vegas Golden Knights
159. San Jose Sharks (from Arizona)
160. New Jersey Devils
161. Vegas Golden Knights (from Buffalo)
162. Detroit Red Wings
163. Dallas Stars
164. Detroit Red Wings (from Florida)
165. Los Angeles Kings
166. Carolina Hurricanes
167. Winnipeg Jets
168. Philadelphia Flyers
169. Tampa Bay Lightning
170. Chicago Blackhawks (from N.Y. Islanders)
171. Calgary Flames
172. Toronto Maple Leafs
173. Boston Bruins
174. San Jose Sharks
175. St. Louis Blues
176. Nashville Predators (from N.Y. Rangers)
177. Edmonton Oilers
178. Minnesota Wild
179. Columbus Blue Jackets
180. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Montreal)
181. Chicago Blackhawks
182. Washington Capitals
183. Ottawa Senators
184. Florida Panthers (from Anaheim)
185. New Jersey Devils (from Nashville)
186. Pittsburgh Penguins
187. Colorado Avalanche
188. Vancouver Canucks
189. Vegas Golden Knights
190. Arizona Coyotes
191. New Jersey Devils
192. Buffalo Sabres
193. Detroit Red Wings
194. Dallas Stars
195. Boston Bruins (from Florida)
196. Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Tampa Bay)
197. Carolina Hurricanes
198. Winnipeg Jets
199. Philadelphia Flyers
200. Tampa Bay Lightning
201. New York Islanders
202. Calgary Flames
203. Toronto Maple Leafs
204. Boston Bruins
205. San Jose Sharks
206. St. Louis Blues
207. New York Rangers
208. Edmonton Oilers
209. Minnesota Wild
210. Columbus Blue Jackets
211. Winnipeg Jets (from Montreal)
212. San Jose Sharks (from Chicago)
213. Washington Capitals
214. San Jose Sharks (from Ottawa)
215. Chicago Blackhawks (from ANA)
216. Nashville Predators
217. Pittsburgh Penguins