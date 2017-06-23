2017 NHL draft order

The 55th NHL draft will take place at United Center in Chicago with the first round starting June 23.

Nolan Patrick, Klim Kostin, Nico Hischier, Cale Makar, Elias Pettersson and Casey Mittelstadt, among others are expected to go off the board fairly quickly.

The New Jersey Devils will select first, followed by the Philadelphia Flyers, Dallas Stars, Colorado Avalanche, and Vancouver Canucks.

The expansion Vegas Golden Knights have three first round selection and 13 overall picks in this draft, while the reigning two–time Stanley Cup champion Pittsburgh Penguins have six picks in the seven round draft.

Here is the complete draft order of the 2017 NHL draft.

1. New Jersey Devils

2. Philadelphia Flyers

3. Dallas Stars

4. Colorado Avalanche

5. Vancouver Canucks

6. Vegas Golden Knights

7. Arizona Coyotes

8. Buffalo Sabres

9. Detroit Red Wings

10. Florida Panthers

11. Los Angeles Kings

12. Carolina Hurricanes

13. Vegas Golden Knights (from Winnepeg)

14. Tampa Bay Lightning

15. Vegas Golden Knights (from N.Y. Islanders)

16. Calgary Flames

17. Toronto Maple Leafs

18. Boston Bruins

19. San Jose Sharks

20. St. Louis Blues

21. New York Rangers

22. Edmonton Oilers

23. Arizona Coyotes (from Minnesota)

24. Winnipeg Jets (from Columbus via Las Vegas)

25. Montreal Canadiens

26. Chicago Blackhawks

27. St. Louis Blues (from Washington)

28. Ottawa Senators

29. Dallas Stars (from ANA)

30. Nashville Predators

31. Pittsburgh Penguins

32. Colorado Avalanche

33. Vancouver Canucks

34. Vegas Golden Knights

35. Arizona Coyotes

36. New Jersey Devils

37. Buffalo Sabres

38. Detroit Red Wings

39. Dallas Stars

40. Florida Panthers

41. Los Angeles Kings

42. Carolina Hurricanes

43. Winnipeg Jets

44. Philadelphia Flyers

45. Vegas Golden Knights (from Tampa Bat)

46. New York Islanders

47. Ottawa Senators (from Calgary)

48. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Toronto)

49. San Jose Sharks (from Boston via New Jersey)

50. Anaheim Ducks (from San Jose via Toronto)

51. St. Louis Blues

52. Carolina Hurricanes (from N.Y. Rangers)

53. Boston Bruins (from Edmonton)

54. Buffalo Sabres (from Minnesota)

55. Vancouver Canucks (from Columbus)

56. Montreal Canadiens

57. Chicago Blackhawks

58. Montreal Canadiens (from Washington)

59. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Ottawa)

60. Anaheim Ducks

61. Nashville Predators

62. Vegas Golden Knights (from Pittsburgh via Carolina)

63. New Jersey Devils (from Colorado)

64. Vancouver Canucks

65. Vegas Golden Knights

66. Florida Panthers (from Arizona)

67. Carolina Hurricanes (from New Jersey)

68. Montreal Canadiens (from Buffalo)

69. Arizona Coyotes (from Detroit via San Jose)

70. Dallas Stars

71. Detroit Red Wings (from Florida)

72. Los Angeles Kings

73. Carolina Hurricanes

74. Winnipeg Jets

75. Philadelphia Flyers

76. Tampa Bay Lightning

77. New York Islanders

78. Arizona Coyotes (from Calgary)

79. Detroit Red Wings (from Toronto)

80. Philadelphia Flyers (from Boston)

81. New Jersey Devils (from San Jose)

82. Edmonton Oilers (from St. Louis)

83. Detroit Red Wings (from N.Y. Rangers)

84. Edmonton Oilers

85. Minnesota Wild

86. Columbus Blue Jackets

87. Montreal Canadiens

88. Detroit Red Wings (from CHI via CAR)

89. Buffalo Sabres (from WSH)

90. Chicago Blackhawks (from OTT via CAR)

91. Anaheim Ducks

92. Nashville Predators

93. Pittsburgh Penguins

94. Colorado Avalanche

95. Vancouver Canucks

96. Vegas Golden Knights

97. Minnesota Wild (from Arizona)

98. New Jersey Devils

99. Buffalo Sabres

100. Detroit Red Wings

101. Dallas Stars

102. New York Rangers (from Florida)

103. Los Angeles Kings

104. Carolina Hurricanes

105. Winnipeg Jets

106. Philadelphia Flyers

107. Philadelphia Flyers (from Tampa Bay)

108. Philadelphia Flyers (from N.Y. Islanders)

109. Calgary Flames

110. Toronto Maple Leafs

111. Boston Bruins

112. Vancouver Canucks (from San Jose)

113. St. Louis Blues

114. Colorado Avalanche (from N.Y. Rangers)

115. Edmonton Oilers

116. Minnesota Wild

117. Columbus Blue Jackets

118. Los Angeles Kings (from Montreal via Dallas)

119. Chicago Blackhawks

120. Washington Capitals

121. Ottawa Senators

122. Anaheim Ducks

123. San Jose Sharks (from Nashville via New Jersey)

124. Toronto Maple Leafs (from Pittsburgh)

125. Colorado Avalanche

126. Edmonton Oilers (from Vancouver)

127. Vegas Golden Knights

128. Arizona Coyotes

129. New Jersey Devils

130. St. Louis Blues (from Buffalo)

131. Detroit Red Wings

132. Dallas Stars

133. Florida Panthers

134. Los Angeles Kings

135. Chicago Blackhawks (from Carolina)

136. Winnipeg Jets

137. Philadelphia Flyers

138. Los Angeles Kings (from Tampa Bay)

139. New York Islanders

140. Calgary Flames

141. Toronto Maple Leafs

142. Vegas Golden Knights (from Boston via Carolina)

143. New Jersey Devils (from San Jose)

144. Chicago Blackhawks (from St. Louis)

145. New York Rangers

146. Edmonton Oilers

147. Minnesota Wild

148. Columbus Blue Jackets

149. Montreal Canadiens

150. Chicago Blackhawks

151. Washington Capitals

152. Pittsburgh Penguins (from Ottawa)

153. Anaheim Ducks

154. Nashville Predators

155. Pittsburgh Penguins

156. Colorado Avalanche

157. New York Rangers (from Vancouver)

158. Vegas Golden Knights

159. San Jose Sharks (from Arizona)

160. New Jersey Devils

161. Vegas Golden Knights (from Buffalo)

162. Detroit Red Wings

163. Dallas Stars

164. Detroit Red Wings (from Florida)

165. Los Angeles Kings

166. Carolina Hurricanes

167. Winnipeg Jets

168. Philadelphia Flyers

169. Tampa Bay Lightning

170. Chicago Blackhawks (from N.Y. Islanders)

171. Calgary Flames

172. Toronto Maple Leafs

173. Boston Bruins

174. San Jose Sharks

175. St. Louis Blues

176. Nashville Predators (from N.Y. Rangers)

177. Edmonton Oilers

178. Minnesota Wild

179. Columbus Blue Jackets

180. Tampa Bay Lightning (from Montreal)

181. Chicago Blackhawks

182. Washington Capitals

183. Ottawa Senators

184. Florida Panthers (from Anaheim)

185. New Jersey Devils (from Nashville)

186. Pittsburgh Penguins

187. Colorado Avalanche

188. Vancouver Canucks

189. Vegas Golden Knights

190. Arizona Coyotes

191. New Jersey Devils

192. Buffalo Sabres

193. Detroit Red Wings

194. Dallas Stars

195. Boston Bruins (from Florida)

196. Philadelphia Flyers (from Los Angeles via Tampa Bay)

197. Carolina Hurricanes

198. Winnipeg Jets

199. Philadelphia Flyers

200. Tampa Bay Lightning

201. New York Islanders

202. Calgary Flames

203. Toronto Maple Leafs

204. Boston Bruins

205. San Jose Sharks

206. St. Louis Blues

207. New York Rangers

208. Edmonton Oilers

209. Minnesota Wild

210. Columbus Blue Jackets

211. Winnipeg Jets (from Montreal)

212. San Jose Sharks (from Chicago)

213. Washington Capitals

214. San Jose Sharks (from Ottawa)

215. Chicago Blackhawks (from ANA)

216. Nashville Predators

217. Pittsburgh Penguins

