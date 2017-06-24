2017 NHL Draft recap: Ducks take five players

The Anaheim Ducks selected five players at the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago.

Beginning in the second round, the Ducks picked left wing Maxime Comtois (50th overall), center Antoine Morand (60th), forward Jack Badini (91st), right wing Kyle Olson (122nd), and goaltender Olle Eriksson Ek (153rd).

Click here for info on all the Ducks’ draft picks.

Comtois, of the Victoriaville Tigres of the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League (QMJHL), scored 22-29=51 points in 64 regular-season games.

The Ducks also re-signed Patrick Eaves on Friday.