2017 NHL Draft recap: Kings make seven selections

The Los Angeles Kings made seven overall selections during the 2017 NHL Draft in Chicago.

The class is headlined by center Gabrial Vilardi with the 11th overall selection.

“The draft is obviously a big weekend for us and it goes without saying that it is an integral way to not only build the team, but to sustain growth and stability. Our selections this year obviously improve our system, and we are appreciative of our scouts and their hard work and dedication,” said LA Kings Director of Amateur Scouting Mark Yannetti in a release on Saturday.

Click here to see all the Kings’ draft picks.

On Day 2, the Kings opened by drafting forward Jaret Anderson-Dolan from the Spokane Chiefs of the WHL in the second round (41st overall). Anderson-Dolan, a 5-11, 191-pound 17-year old from of Calgary, Alberta totaled 76 points (39-37=76) in 72 games last season with Spokane.

The Kings next selected goaltender Matt Villalta in the third round (72nd overall). Villalta, a 6-2, 165-pound 18-year old native of Kingston, Ontario posted a 25-3-0 record, .918 save percentage, 2.41 goals-against average and one shutout in 33 regular-season games with Sault Ste. Marie Greyhounds of the OHL.