Less than frigid temperatures aided the 2017 edition of Ocean City’s annual Penguin Swim. The 23rd installment of the swim was held on New Year’s Day at the Princess Royale on 91st Street to help raise money for Atlantic General Hospital. This year’s event raised over $110,000 for the not-for-profit hospital, and final donations are still being counted. The success was aided by the warmer weather and high participation numbers.