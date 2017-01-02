2017 Opponents For Denver Broncos Confirmed

With the regular season completed, the Denver Broncos will now know who will be coming to Broncos Country and where they will travel in 2017.

The Denver Broncos have finished their 2016 regular season at 9-7. The record was good for third place in the AFC West.

Now we will get to know what teams the Broncos will play in 2017.

Most of the teams were determined before the Week 17 games. The only exception being the last road game against the AFC South team that finishes in the same spot as the Denver Broncos.

The Broncos will face off six times against their three AFC West rivals, the AFC and NFC East, and the third place finisher of the AFC North and South.

Here is a look at how their schedule shapes up.

Home:

Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Patriots, Jets, Cowboys, Giants, Bengals

Away:

Chiefs, Chargers, Raiders, Dolphins, Bills, Eagles, Redskins, Colts

This looks like a very competitive schedule. Eight of the 16 opponents the Denver Broncos will go up against are in the postseason this year.

However, five of the eight teams play in Denver.

This is including the two teams that are the No. 1 seed in the AFC and NFC this year.

More from Predominantly Orange

The one thing for me that jumps out is that there is a possibility of the Broncos once again playing some early games.

Most games that are played in Miami, Buffalo, Washington, and Philadelphia are 11:00 AM MST games.

The Broncos could have one of the toughest schedules next season.

Broncos Fans, start scheduling now when you would like to see your Broncos either at home or on the road.

This article originally appeared on