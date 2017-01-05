2017 PGA Tour season preview roundtable

Shane Bacon: Zero. I just don’t think Tiger will be able to keep his game sharp enough, and avoid the inevitable hiccups during a four-day event, to compete in today’s PGA Tour. He will have some solid finishes and some great runs, but for 72 holes, it’ll be really, really difficult him to match the go-low-ness of these 20-somethings.

Chris Chase: One. Look for Tiger to have a dominant performance at one of his old stomping grounds (Bay Hill, maybe) and then have a decent year, with Sunday contention and missed cuts mixed in. As for the Slams: There will be a brief moment on Sunday at The Masters when you think Tiger might be starting his move, but he’ll fall back to the pack for a T20 finish. The rest of the domestic majors don’t bode well as they’re on first-time tracks and the British is always a question mark given weather, wind and pot bunkers.

Nate Scott: Zero. Sorry, all. I just don’t see it happening. Tiger will be in contention on some Sundays and will nab some Top 10s, but the rest of the golf world has caught up with him. These young guys are too good.

Nick Schwartz: Three. If you asked me this question a week ago, I would have been stuck somewhere between zero and one. Since then, Woods has announced that he’ll begin his season at Torrey Pines, immediately fly around the world and play in Dubai the next week, and close out February at The Honda Classic. He seems healthy (finally), he’s taking his schedule seriously, and it’s just a matter of time until he erases all those mistakes.

