2017 Pro Bowl Notes: Ray Lewis Draws A Crowd

Ray Lewis was back in his element Wednesday morning.
The former Ravens linebacker and future Hall of Famer was on the field alongside the NFL’s best players during Pro Bowl practice, and he seemed right at home as one the Legends Captains for the week.
Lewis chatted with several players during practice – he gave Ravens fullback
After practice, it was clear how much respect Lewis carries among the NFL’s stars. He drew a crowd on the side of the field, and spent close to 30 minutes talking with a group of players that included Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman and Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier.
Lewis was also still a main attraction for the fans in attendance. As he made his way off the field, fans wearing jerseys of all different teams around the league shouted for Lewis to get his autograph.
Lewis soaked up his time on the field, and he chatted with Steelers Hall of Fame running back Jerome Bettis for several minutes after all of the other players had gone into the locker room. They had plenty of battles on the practice field during their careers, but the two Legends Captains looked like old friends catching up after practice.
Here were some of the other notes from Wednesday’s practice:
– Fullback Kyle Juszczyk got an unpleasant surprise when he walked into the locker room before practice and saw his name spelled wrong on his jersey. His name was spelled “Juszcyzyk.” Looks like the NFL will have go get a rush order on a new jersey for the rest of the week.
Hey @nfl,
It’s J-U-S-Z-C-Z-Y-K. #RavensFlock pic.twitter.com/YSjwIeNeHV
— Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) January 25, 2017
– Safety
– Weddle came up with maybe the only interception of the day when he picked off Bengals quarterback Andy Dalton. The teams ran through drills at walk-through pace, so the defensive backs typically don’t jump in front of any passes, but Weddle just couldn’t help himself. Weddle took off for the end zone after the interception, but Juszczyk chased him out of bounds.
– Kicker
– Center
– In a funny moment at the start of practice, Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib went around to the rest of the defensive backs to see who was mic’d up. The defenders wanted to make sure who to avoid when having any colorful conversations.