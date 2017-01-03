2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame finalists announced

The finalists were announced on Tuesday for the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame

When you’re a professional athlete, there is nothing more prestigious to most than being inducted into your respective sport’s hall of fame. On Tuesday evening, we learned who the official finalists are for the 2017 Pro Football Hall of Fame induction in Canton.

The list started all the way back at 94, and from there, the list was picked at and it has brought us to this announcement on Tuesday.

Just a short time ago on the NFL Network, these 15 finalists were the ones who received the call they’ve been waiting their whole lives for. You can follow along with the updates of the finalists below as they come in.

Brian Dawkins

Jason Taylor

LaDainian Tomlinson

Morten Andersen

Don Coryell

Kurt Warner

Terrell Davis

Isaac Bruce

Terrell Owens

There are some names on here that you could call headliners, but without a doubt the one name that stands out on this list is that of LaDainian Tomlinson. Most known for his time with the San Diego Chargers, Tomlinson was one of the best NFL backs of this generation. In his career, the TCU product rushed for over 13,000 yards and 145 touchdowns as he embarrassed opposing defenses on the regular.

Also, it’s nice to see the name of Brian Dawkins on this list for the first time. The former Eagles safety was without a doubt one of the more feared players in the league, as he wouldn’t think twice about trying to knock you out with that imposing frame of his.

And of course, everyone will be wondering whether or not this will finally be the year that Kurt Warner gets the nod. The former Super Bowl signal-caller for the Rams and Cardinals has been on this ballot before, but he has yet to get the official Canton call. Now, he’s one final step away from being immortalized with the rest of the all-time greats.

