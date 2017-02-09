2017: Ravens Mock Draft Monitor 1.0

It’s mock draft season.

Between now and the first round of the NFL Draft on April 27, plenty of analysts with make their predictions about who the Ravens will select with the No. 16 pick.

Here’s a rundown of the early prognostications:

Todd McShay, ESPN

Posted Feb. 8

DT Malik McDowell, Michigan State

Junior, 6-foot-6, 276 pounds; 2016 stats: 20 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 7 tackles for loss

“McDowell is arguably the best interior pass rusher in this class. He didn’t play with the same passion and toughness this season, which could cause him to slip a bit. But if you trust your defensive coaching staff and locker room to develop him and keep him motivated, McDowell could be a steal at this point in the first round. Another intriguing option is Michigan’s Jabrill Peppers, given the Harbaugh connection and the Ravens’ need at safety.”

Mel Kiper, ESPN

Posted Jan. 19

LB/S Jabrill Peppers, Michigan

Junior, 6-1, 205; 2016 stats: 46 tackles, 3 sacks, 1 interception, 1 pass defensed

“The Harbaugh connection is interesting here. Who has better intel on Peppers than his college coach, Jim Harbaugh? And Jim’s brother, John, is the Ravens’ coach. Peppers is a fantastic talent, but he’s a tweener and is more of a rover back. He could be an in-the-box safety or linebacker who helps in run support and goes out and covers slot receivers and tight ends. The right team will get creative with him and get a star playmaker.”

Daniel Jeremiah, NFL Network

Posted Feb. 8

DE Taco Charlton, Michigan

Senior, 6-6, 272; 2016 stats: 40 tackles, 10 sacks, 2 passes defensed

“In this scenario, Charlton would continue to make plays for a Harbaugh brother.”

Bucky Brooks, NFL Network

Posted Jan. 26

CB Quincy Wilson, Florida

Junior, 6-1, 213; 2016 stats: 33 tackles, 3 interceptions, 1 sack, 6 passes defensed

“The Ravens need to find a CB with the size, length, and athleticism to complement Jimmy Smith on the perimeter.”

Lance Zierlein, NFL Network

Posted Jan. 30

OLB Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

Junior, 6-2, 250; 2016 stats: 61 tackles, 10 tackles, 3 forced fumbles, 18 tackles for loss

“McKinley burst onto the scene last year with an ultra-productive season as a pass rusher. He’s relentless in his pursuit of the quarterback and still has room for more growth as a player.”

Chad Reuter, NFL Network

Posted Jan. 22

CB Sidney Jones, Washington

Junior, 6-0, 181; 2016 stats: 39 tackles, 2 interceptions, 6 passes defensed

“Jones is the sort of wiry-but-technically-strong corner the Ravens covet.”

Steve Palazzolo, Pro Football Focus

Posted Jan. 19

LB Tim Williams, Alabama

Senior, 6-2, 252; 2016 stats: 31 tackles, 9 sacks, 16 tackles for loss, 2 forced fumbles

“Baltimore is in a good position to add disruption off the edge and that’s just what Williams brings. Mostly a pass-rush specialist at Alabama, Williams created pressure on 26.1 percent of his rushes (NCAA average is 10.0 percent) over a three-year period, and while he didn’t play many snaps against the run, he showed the power and length to shed blocks and disrupt plays. Williams can ease into the NFL as a pass-rush specialist while continuing to develop those skills against the run, and he’ll upgrade a Ravens pass rush that ranked 30th in PFF’s cumulative grades.”

Chris Burke, Sports Illustrated

Posted Feb. 8

CB Marshon Lattimore, Ohio State

Redshirt sophomore, 6-1, 192; 2016 stats: 41 tackles, 4 interceptions, 1 touchdown, 9 passes defensed

“Baltimore was a bit disheveled on the back end throughout 2016, so adding a potential starter would make ’17 a lot more promising. Lattimore’s size and desire to press up on receivers will make him a wanted commodity.”

Nate Davis, USA Today

Posted Feb. 7

OLB Takkarist McKinley, UCLA

“ Terrell Suggs and Elvis Dumervil have both been slowed by age and injuries in recent seasons, so McKinley is a candidate to recharge a sagging pass rush.”

Dieter Kurtenbach, FOX Sports

Posted Jan. 12

DL Solomon Thomas, Stanford

Redshirt sophomore, 6-3, 271; 61 tackles, 8.5 tackles, 1 forced fumble, 14 tackles for loss

“The polished and mature redshirt sophomore had a monster bowl game and looks ready to be the Ravens’ next great defensive lineman.”

Chris Roling, Bleacher Report

Posted Feb. 8

WR Mike Williams, Clemson

Senior, 6-3, 225; 2016 stats: 98 catches, 1,361 yards, 11 touchdowns