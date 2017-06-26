2017 Redskins In Richmond: Quarterbacks

With training camp set to begin next month, Redskins.com previews the current state of the Redskins’ roster, starting today with the team’s quarterbacks.

The Washington Redskins will head to training camp this year with a clear hierarchy at the quarterback position.

At the top of the depth chart is sixth-year veteran Kirk Cousins . Backing him up this season will be Colt McCoy and rookie Nate Sudfeld .

ROSTER SUBTRACTION(S):

-None

KEY ADDITION(S):

-None

CURRENT STATE OF THE UNIT:

After solidifying himself as a starting quarterback in the NFL during a breakout 2015 season, Kirk Cousins continued his strong individual play in 2016.

The Michigan State product started all 16 regular season games once again, throwing for more than 4,900 yards with 25 touchdowns to just 12 interceptions while leading the Redskins to back-to-back winning seasons for the first time since the 1996-97 seasons.

Over the last 26 regular season games, Cousins has now passed for 7,663 yards with 48 touchdown passes to just 15 interceptions.

He finished the 2016 campaign with single-season team records in attempts, completions and passing yards and matched his team record for 300-yard passing games (seven).

Cousins was also named NFC Offensive Player of the Month in November, becoming the first player in franchise history to earn the honor multiple times.

The 28-year-old was also named to the 2017 Pro Bowl in January, becoming the first Redskins quarterback to play in the game since 1999.

Despite all of his success during the season, though, Cousins threw two second half interceptions against the New York Giants in a bitter Week 17 loss that eliminated the Redskins from playoff contention.

Those plays will stick with him as he seeks internal motivation for better play in 2017.

“This isn’t my first time dealing with this,” Cousins said after the game. “Tough times don’t last, tough people do. I sound like a broken record but I’m going to keep saying that until I’m retired. All I know is it’s going to give me an edge. I’m going to go into this offseason with a hunger that has always been there, but certainly when the season ends this way, it will be there and it will be strong.”

With Cousins being one of only four quarterbacks in the NFL to play 100 percent of a team’s offensive snaps in 2016, backups Colt McCoy – who was active for all 16 games — and Nate Sudfeld did not record any regular season action.

WHAT TO WATCH:

In the immediate future for Cousins, it will be whether or not a potential long-term contract is hammered out with the Redskins by the 4 p.m. deadline on Monday, July 17.

Cousins said in late May that negotiations between his agent and the team have been “very positive.”

“I have had really positive conversations with everybody involved throughout the process this offseason,” Cousins said. “I feel like everybody is on the same page and I really have nothing further to add to what has already been said. So I feel good about where I am at, where this team is at, where my teammates are at. And so it is just a matter of trying to move forward and we will see what happens come July [17]. It will be a telling date as it was last summer.”

For McCoy, meanwhile, the 2017 season will mark his fourth in Washington after originally signing with the team in the 2014 offseason.

It will be his longest run with one NFL team during his eight-year career. While he hasn’t recorded a regular season pass since Week 17 of the 2015 season and has started a game since 2014, the Texas product has proven more than capable of leading the Redskins to victory.

As for Sudfeld, the preseason will likely be the time in which he sees his most on-field action as he continues to learn and grow behind the veterans.

A sixth-round pick in the 2016 NFL Draft, Sudfeld completed 28-of-53 (52.8 percent) of his preseason passes in 2016 for 238 yards with three touchdowns to zero interceptions.

“The improvement I’m looking for is just continuing to quicken his decision making, be fundamentally sound, make the good decision, know when to throw a ball away, not take a sack, find an open receiver no matter where he’s at in your progression and move the offense,” said offensive coordinator Matt Cavanaugh. “He’s got those abilities. He’s a talented young man. He’s got good size. He’s got a lot of the intangibles. He just needs work on the field in live situations.”