2017 Redskins Opponent Free Agency Recap: 49ers

Redskins.com’s Stephen Czarda recaps what the Redskins’ 2017 opponents have done in free agency so far. Today’s look is at the San Francisco 49ers.

The Washington Redskins will soon know their schedule for the 2017 regular season after learning this week of their four-game preseason slate.

While the Redskins don’t know when they’ll be playing their 2017 matchups just yet, they do know already who they’ll be facing:

2017 Home Games: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

2017 Away Games: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

The 49ers experienced quite a bit of change this offseason, from hiring television analyst-turned general manager John Lynch and first-time head coach Kyle Shanahan to bringing in a large crop of free agent signings.

Prior to free agency officially opening on March 9, the 49ers waived veteran wide receiver Torrey Smith along with 32-year-old safety Antoine Bethea and center Marcus Martin.

Additionally, quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s time in San Francisco came to an end after he elected to decline an option as part of a restructured contract he had previously signed.

Kaepernick burst onto the scene in 2012 as the replacement for 2005 first-overall pick Alex Smith as the team’s starting quarterback, leading the 49ers to a Super Bowl appearance against the Baltimore Ravens. He finished the regular season throwing 10 touchdown passes along with rushing for five more.

Then in the 2013 season, the University of Nevada product combined for 25 total touchdowns in 16 starts. But as time went on the next three seasons, Kaepernick struggled to regain his previous form and spent part of the 2016 season as a backup.

While mock drafts potentially have the 49ers taking a quarterback with the second-overall pick in the 2017 NFL Draft, San Francisco signed a pair of veterans – Brian Hoyer and Matt Barkley – within the first 48 hours of the new calendar year.

To help the quarterbacks, the 49ers signed a trio of wide receivers including former Redskins Pierre Garçon and Aldrick Robinson.

Garçon, of course, was the Redskins’ leading receiver during his five seasons in Washington while Robinson appeared in all 16 regular season games for the Atlanta Falcons last season after not playing in 2015.

Additionally, the 49ers signed two more former Redskins players in tight end Logan Paulsen and running back Tim Hightower.

Paulsen spent his first five NFL seasons in Washington while Hightower reportedly visited the Inova Sports Performance Center in Loudoun County, Va., before departing for the West Coast.

The 49ers also signed Pro Bowl fullback Kyle Juszczyk. He has six total touchdowns in his career.

2017 Opponent Scouting Reports