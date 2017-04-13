2017 Redskins Opponent Free Agency Recap: Cardinals

Redskins.com’s Stephen Czarda recaps what the Redskins’ 2017 opponents have done in free agency so far. Today’s look is at the Arizona Cardinals.

The Washington Redskins will soon know their schedule for the 2017 regular season after learning this week of their four-game preseason slate.

While the Redskins don’t know when they’ll be playing their 2017 matchups just yet, they do know already who they’ll be facing:

2017 Home Games: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

2017 Away Games: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

There’s still the potential for a handful of free agent transactions in the coming weeks before the NFL Draft, but here’s a look at what the Redskins’ opponents have been up to in recent months continuing with the Arizona Cardinals:

After nearly being on the verge of a second Super Bowl appearance in eight seasons following a 13-3 regular season record in 2015, the Cardinals took a step back in 2016.

Struggling to string together more than two wins at a time, the Cardinals finished the season 7-8-1 and outside of the playoffs for the first time in three years.

Hoping for a bounce back campaign, the Cardinals’ second-ranked defensive unit will look a little bit different in 2017, as veterans Calais Campbell and Tony Jefferson landed with AFC teams during free agency while D.J. Swearinger was a pickup for the Redskins.

A two-time Pro Bowler and second-team All-Pro, Campbell departed for the Jacksonville Jaguars, leaving behind quite the legacy in Arizona. Selected in the second round of the 2008 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-8, 300 pounder finishes his time with the Cardinals racking up more than 500 tackles along with 56.5 sacks, 42 passes defensed, eight fumbles forced and three interceptions.

As for Jefferson, he’s joining the Baltimore Ravens following four seasons with the Cardinals. During the 2016 season, the Oklahoma product appeared in 15 games with 14 starts, collecting 96 tackles along with five passes defensed and two fumbles forced.

Despite the trio of veteran defenders leaving, the Cardinals were able to agree on a long-term deal with linebacker Chandler Jones after originally placing the non-exclusive tag on him in February.

Jones – who was traded for last offseason from the New England Patriots – finished his first season in Arizona with 49 tackles along with 11 sacks, four fumbles forced and three passes defensed. He’ll be joined in the linebacking corps this season by Jarvis Jones, who signed with the Cardinals after spending his first four seasons with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

12-year veteran defensive end Frostee Rucker is also returning for his fifth season.

Offensively, the Cardinals brought in speedy wide receiver Harvey Binford, who reportedly ran a 4.22 40-yard dash last year, and re-signed tight end Jermaine Gresham to a new four-year deal.

The 28-year-old has appeared in 31 regular season games for Arizona over the last two seasons.

