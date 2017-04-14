2017 Redskins Opponent Free Agency Recap: Seahawks

Redskins.com’s Stephen Czarda recaps what the Redskins’ 2017 opponents have done in free agency so far. Today’s look is at the Seattle Seahawks.

The Washington Redskins will soon know their schedule for the 2017 regular season after learning this week of their four-game preseason slate.

While the Redskins don’t know when they’ll be playing their 2017 matchups just yet, they do know already who they’ll be facing:

2017 Home Games: Arizona Cardinals, San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos, Oakland Raiders, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

2017 Away Games: Los Angeles Rams, Seattle Seahawks, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, New Orleans Saints, Dallas Cowboys, Philadelphia Eagles, New York Giants.

There’s still the potential for a handful of free agent transactions in the coming weeks before the NFL Draft, but here’s a look at what the Redskins’ opponents have been up to in recent months continuing with the Seattle Seahawks:

After a season in which the Seahawks failed to have a 500-yard rusher for the first time since 1984, Seattle hopes to have a turnaround on the ground with 2013 second-round pick Eddie Lacy under contract.

Lacy, 26, joins the Seahawks after spending his first four seasons as starting running back for the Green Bay Packers.

In 51 games for the Packers, the Alabama product carried the ball 788 times for 3,435 yards and 23 touchdowns along with six receiving touchdowns. But, while the running back certainly has the skillset to continue being a solid NFL contributor, there’s some concerns about his playing weight.

Seattle’s hope is that regardless of how he heavy he checks in, he can lead a backfield that also includes Thomas Rawls and C.J. Prosise.

Potentially blocking for Lacy and Co. in the starting lineup this season will be 2013 second-overall pick Luke Joeckel, who signed with the Seahawks from the Jacksonville Jaguars.

In four seasons in Jacksonville, Joeckel started all 39 of his regular season appearances but was limited to just four games in 2016 due to a left knee injury.

Defensively, the Seahawks signed linebackers Arthur Brown and Terence Garvin, safety Bradley McDougald and while also re-signing 2016 starting cornerback DeShawn Shead.

Brown is on his fourth team in five seasons, as the Kansas State product spent his first three years in the NFL with the Baltimore Ravens before splitting time between the Jacksonville Jaguars and New York Jets.

Garvin, meanwhile, was signed by the Seahawks after spending the 2016 season with the Redskins on a one-year seal. The West Virginia product led Washington in special teams tackles with 16.

After playing sparingly during his rookie season in 2013, McDougald appeared in 47 regular season games for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers over the last three seasons, recording 228 tackles along with 21 passes defensed and five interceptions.

2017 Opponent Scouting Reports