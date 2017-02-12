2017 Signing Class Spotlight: Hezekiah Grimsley, Wide Receiver

[embedded content]

The Hokies continued their strong push for wide receiver commitments in the 2016 class with a handful of wide receiver commits added in 2017.

One of those commits brings excellent ball-skills and speed to the outside receiving game, and that player is 6’0″ 175 lbs. 3-star prospect Hezekiah Grimsley out of Williamsburg, Virginia.

Grimsley hails from Lafayette High School, which has produced numerous players year-after-year at both the FBS and FCS levels. It is one of the go-to schools for recruiting within the state of Virginia, and the Hokies’ coaching staff is certainly excited to see what Grimsley has to offer.

Grimsley was voted as a First-Team 4A All-State wide receiver this past season, a First-Team 4A East Region punt returner and wide receiver, and a Second-Team 4A East Region defensive back. He stacks up as one of the best all-around players in the state, and is ranked as the 20th-best receiver prospect in Virginia, according to 247Sports.

On film, Grimsley is a burner, and is extremely proficient in his route-running and getting in and out of cuts. Additionally, he as strong ability to make people miss in the open field, frequently turning short passes into long gains.

As a high school defensive back, Grimsley always attacked the ball at its highest point, which is a trait that should serve him well as a receiver at the college level. It is also of note that Grimsley is always aware of where he is on the field in the return game, leading to smart football plays in deciding whether or not to return a kick or simply call for a fair catch.

That cannot be said for all high school prospects, and the fact that Grimsley has a high football I.Q. already should serve him well as he makes the adjustment from the prep level to the speed of the collegiate game.

Given the depth of receiver on the depth chart, it is likely that Grimsley will end up being a redshirt candidate this upcoming season. With that being said, he seems to possess all of the traits necessary to be an impact player as soon as the coaching staff feels that he is ready.

Grimsley will certainly be a player to keep an eye on within the next couple of seasons as he hopes to become the next great wide receiver to play in a Justin Fuente offense at Virginia Tech.

