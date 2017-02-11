2017 Yankees Fantasy Baseball Top 300 Overview

Though your fantasy baseball draft is probably still a month away, it’s never too early to prepare for when or if any New York Yankees should be selected.
If you’re like me, and the Yankees aren’t playing, you too need some incentive to watch the Brewers and the Reds battle it out. That’s why fantasy baseball was created. Because at least if you have, say, Ryan Braun, Joey Votto, or even Adam Duvall on your team, then you’ve at least got some reason to tune into this NL Central snooze fest.
As the projected top 300 lists, protected player tiers, and auction values begin to hit the market, you’re bound to get overwhelmed by the rush of information headed your way. Trying to find the perfect balance of consistent injury free players, a few All-Stars, a sleeper or two, and of course, that ex-superstar coming off a down year is easier said than done.
I, myself, tend to put more of a focus on picking up hot free agents off the waiver wire once the season starts, while others prefer to attack the draft as if they were the second coming of Yankees GM Brian Cashman.
In the coming weeks, I’ll release my projected tiers for each position, which will hopefully give you a leg up on the competition. Until then, let’s compare some of the major fantasy baseball sites to see where they’ve got your favorite Yankees ranked to begin play this season.
*Editors Note: ESPN and Yahoo do not provide Dollar Values at this time.
Gary Sanchez
Scott White, CBS Sports: No. 58 Overall / No. 3 Catcher / Dollar Value: $22
MLB.com: No. 46 Overall / No. 2 Catcher / Dollar Value: $19
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN: No. 113 Overall / No. 2 Catcher
Yahoo: No. 62 Overall / No. 3 Catcher
Aroldis Chapman
Scott White, CBS Sports: No. 83 Overall / No. 3 Relief Pitcher / Dollar Value: $17
MLB.com: No. 50 Overall / No. 2 Relief Pitcher / Dollar Value: $19
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN: No. 113 Overall / No. 2 Relief Pitcher
Yahoo: No. 70 Overall / No. 1 Relief Pitcher
Masahiro Tanaka
Scott White, CBS Sports: No. 82 Overall / No. 26 Starting Pitcher / Dollar Value: $17
MLB.com: No. 92 Overall / No. 21 Starting Pitcher / Dollar Value: $10
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN: No. 81 Overall / No. 20 Starting Pitcher
Yahoo: No. 76 Overall / No. 18 Starting Pitcher
Dellin Betances
Scott White, CBS Sports: No. 235 Overall / No. 28 Relief Pitcher / Dollar Value: $1
MLB.com: No. 160 Overall / No. 19 Relief Pitcher / Dollar Value: $4
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN: No. 159 Overall / No. 16 Relief Pitcher
Yahoo: No. 188 Overall / No. 16 Relief Pitcher
Michael Pineda
Scott White, CBS Sports: No. 236 Overall / No. 86 Starting Pitcher / Dollar Value: $1
MLB.com: No. 159 Overall / No. 49 Starting Pitcher / Dollar Value: $4
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN: No. 234 Overall / No. 65 Starting Pitcher
Yahoo: No. 207 Overall / No. 63 Starting Pitcher
Jacoby Ellsbury
Scott White, CBS Sports: Not Ranked / No. 77 Outfielder / Dollar Value: $0
MLB.com: No. 226 Overall / No. 58 Outfielder / Dollar Value: $1
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN: No. 180 Overall / No. 51 Outfielder
Yahoo: No. 214 Overall / No. 58 Outfielder
Brett Gardner
Scott White, CBS Sports: Not Ranked / No. 69 Outfielder / Dollar Value: $0
MLB.com: No. 244 Overall / No. 64 Outfielder / Dollar Value: $1
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN: No. 196 Overall / No. 54 Outfielder
Yahoo: No. 215 Overall / No. 61 Outfielder
Starlin Castro
Scott White, CBS Sports: No. 299 Overall / No. 22 Second Baseman / Dollar Value: $0
MLB.com: No. 228 Overall / No. 20 Second Baseman / Dollar Value: $1
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN: No. 181 Overall / No. 18 Second Baseman
Yahoo: No. 237 Overall / No. 20 Second Baseman
Matt Holliday
Scott White, CBS Sports: No. 289 Overall / No. 61 Outfielder / Dollar Value: $0
MLB.com: No. 257 Overall / No. 67 Outfielder / Dollar Value: $1
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN: Not Ranked / No. 91 Outfielder
Yahoo: No. 201 Overall / No. 60 Outfielder / No. 25 First Baseman
Didi Gregorius
Scott White, CBS Sports: No. 275 Overall / No. 20 Shortstop / Dollar Value: $0
MLB.com: No. 292 Overall / No. 23 Shortstop / Dollar Value: $1
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN: No. 219 Overall / No. 19 Shortstop
Yahoo: No. 302 Overall / No. 21 Outfielder
Greg Bird
Scott White, CBS Sports: No. 278 Overall / No. 23 First Baseman / Dollar Value: $0
MLB.com: No. 407 Overall / No. 34 First Baseman / Dollar Value: $1
Tristan Cockcroft, ESPN: Not Ranked / No. 31 First Baseman
Yahoo: No. 249 Overall / No. 29 First Baseman
Want your voice heard? Join the Yanks Go Yard team!
As you can see, the big boys of fantasy baseball aren’t showing much love to the Yankees right now. But keep an eye on the players no one is likely to draft, as those are the type of guys that usually carry you towards a fantasy title.
More from Yanks Go Yard
This article originally appeared on
Play Now!