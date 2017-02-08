2019 guard LaMelo Ball scores 92 points in Chino Hills win

LaMelo Ball, a guard in the recruiting class for 2019 and the younger brother of UCLA star Lonzo Ball, scored 92 points in Chino Hills’ 146-123 victory over Los Osos on Tuesday night.

Ball led the team to their first win since a 60-game win streak was snapped by Mouth of Wilson (Va.) Oak Hill on Saturday.

Ball has been committed to play for UCLA since he was 13 years old and will follow in the footsteps of his brother Lonzo and LiAngelo.

