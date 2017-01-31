PRESS RELEASE ___________________

WARRANT SERVICE: On January 25, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Aaron Jordan, 27 of Easton, MD on an outstanding warrant issued on December 14, 2016 from the Talbot County Circuit Court. The warrant charged Jordan with numerous controlled dangerous substance violations. Jordan was held without bond at the Talbot County Detention Center.

WARRANT SERVICE: On January 23, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office arrested Jorian Travon Edwards, 21 of Easton, MD on two Circuit Court Bench Warrants for failure to appear. The original charges were for burglary, theft, possession of a controlled dangerous substance and paraphernalia. Edwards was held at the Talbot County Detention Center without bond pending an appearance before the Circuit Court Judge for a bond review.

WARRANT SERVICE: On January 24, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office served James Kenneth Cannon, 29 of Preston, MD with a Fugitive Warrant for violation of probation in the State of Missouri. Cannon was transported to the Talbot County Detention Center where he was ordered held on no bond pending an extradition hearing in the District Court for Talbot County.

TRESPASSING ARREST: On January 25, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office located a vehicle parked at Kingston Landing during hours the Landing is posted closed to the public. Maria Frances Taylor-Jones, 21 and Thomas Anthony Healy III, 26 both of Easton, MD were issued criminal citations for trespassing. Both Taylor-Jones and Healy were released after signing their citations and ordered to leave the Landing.

CDS ARREST/WARRANT SERVICE: On January 25, 2017, Deputies from the Talbot County Sheriff’s Office stopped a Volkswagen Jetta for a traffic violation. Deputies determined the driver of the vehicle, Ronald James Davis 26, of Pittsville, MD had a suspended driver’s license. A search of the vehicle was conducted and numerous items of drug paraphernalia were located and seized. As a result, Davis and a passenger in the vehicle, Kimberly Diaz 21, of Willards, MD were charged with possession of a controlled dangerous substance and possession of paraphernalia. Davis was also charged with driving on a suspended license. Diaz was found to have two outstanding arrest warrants in Worcester County. Diaz was ordered held on $5,000 bond pending a bond review in the District Court. Davis was taken before the District Court Commissioner and released on his personal recognizance.