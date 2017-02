Just after 9 this morning the Farmers Bank of Willards branch at the White Marlin Mall in West Ocean City was robbed. Maryland State Police say the victim told them a female suspect entered and demanded money. She was given an undisclosed amount of cash and left the bank. The suspect is white, about 5’ 5” and 200 pounds and was dressed in all black with a black beanie cap over her head. No weapon was shown.