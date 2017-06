Anquan Boldin (1,377 yards), Randy Moss (1,313) and Odell Beckham (1,305) have come close over the past two decades, but to date, no rookie has been able to match the receiving output of Bill Groman, who had 72 catches for 1,473 yards for the AFL’s Houston Oilers in 1960. One could argue that Moss — who had rookie record 17 touchdown catches to Roman’s 12 — had the better overall season, especially considering the era. But the record is the record.

Geoff Burke Geoff Burke-USA TODAY Sports