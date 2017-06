A lost 250-pound turtle made its home in an oceanside pool in the Florida Keys on Monday.

It’s nesting season right now so it’s possible the turtle became disoriented after climbing ashore to lay eggs, Fox 35 reported.

After a brief exam, officials were able to release the turtle back into the Atlantic ocean.

Nesting season continues through October, the Orlando Sentinel added.

