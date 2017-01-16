26 sentenced to death in Bangladesh for killing 7 people

A court in Bangladesh has sentenced 26 people, including a politician and three officials of an elite security battalion, to death in the politically motivated killings of seven people in 2014.

Judge Sayed Enayet Hossain found the defendants guilty on Monday of abducting and killing the victims, including an official of a city and a lawyer in Narayanganj near Dhaka, the capital.

The main suspect, Nur Hossain, was found guilty of hiring a local commander of the elite Rapid Action Battalion to kill his rival.

The victims’ bodies were found floating in a river with their bellies sliced open.

The killings shocked the nation, and the battalion came under renewed focus after facing allegations of extrajudicial killings for many years. The battalion consists of soldiers, police and other security personnel.