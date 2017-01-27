26th Annual Lewes Polar Plunge

Grab your bathing suit and get ready to jump into the cold water to raise money for the Special Olympics. The 26th annual Lewes Polar Bear Plunge will be held Sunday, February 5 when thousands of “polar bears” will get into the Atlantic Ocean in Rehoboth Beach to help fund sports training, athletic competition and other related programs. In the first year, the plunge raised $7,000. Last year, more than 3,500 jumpers raised more than $820,000. Since its inception, the plunge has raised more than $9 million. The plunge itself takes place at 1 p.m. Sunday, but the weekend is filled with other festivities for those who don’t want to get in the water.