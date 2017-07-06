28 dead after fight among rival gangs in Acapulco prison

Mexican officials say 28 inmates have been killed and three wounded when rival gangs fought inside a state prison in the Pacific resort of Acapulco before dawn Thursday.

Officials initially gave a death count of five, but later raised the toll from the riot after more bodies were found scattered throughout the prison.

Guerrero state security spokesman Roberto Alvarez Heredia says the fighting broke out around 4 a.m. A statement from Alvarez says security forces regained control and slowly began discovering the bodies.

State police say the prison population is more than 2,000.

Guerrero has been one of Mexico’s most violent states and the once-glamorous resort of Acapulco has struggled with a high number of killings.