3 Animals Die – 98 Displaced after Car Crash & Fire at Brandywine Valley SPCA in New Castle

Three cats are dead, but 98 animals were rescued after a vehicle crashed into the Brandywine Valley SPCA in New Castle just after midnight Sunday morning. Brandywine officials say the building caught fire and there was significant damage to the veterinary clinic part of the building, however the shelter portion sustained water and smoke damage and the facility will be closed for some time pending a building inspection, clean up and repairs. Emergency personnel, staff and neighbors helped to move the 36 cats and 62 dogs to other locations.

A fundly page has been set up to help the SPCA rebuild and support the animals