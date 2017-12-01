3 corrections officers being charged in West Virginia escape

Authorities say three West Virginia correctional officers are being charged with permitting the escape of an inmate who was captured four days later in Texas as he tried to swim to Mexico.

WCHS-TV reports criminal complaints say the three South Central Regional Jail employees being charged with the misdemeanor are 22-year-old Jordan Levi Toler of Lincoln, 47-year-old Pamela Ann McNeely of Lenore and 22-year-old Allison Taylor Bryant of Walkersville. There was no indication whether they are represented by attorneys who could comment on their behalf. The jail is in Charleston.

Todd Boyes of Caldwell, Ohio, escaped early on Oct. 25, but his absence wasn’t noticed for about 36 hours.

