3 dead, deputy wounded after shooting, fire in Kentucky

Authorities say three people are dead and a sheriff’s deputy is wounded after a barricaded man fired at officers from a home where a fire was then set.

Kentucky State Police say they were assisting the Rowan County Sheriff’s office on a welfare check Sunday afternoon in Morehead. Officers made contact with a male, who police say retreated into the home and barricaded himself before firing multiple shots and striking a deputy, who was treated at a hospital and released.

Police say after the gunfire, the home became engulfed in flames. Trooper Scott Ferrell said officers later found three bodies inside, which were sent to Frankfort for autopsy and identification.

Rowan County Sheriff Matt Sparks told WKYT-TV that the suspect had called 911 to report he had shot his girlfriend.