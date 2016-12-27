3 for 3: Jansrud extends perfect start to season in super-G

SANTA CATERINA VALFURVA, Italy (AP) Olympic champion Kjetil Jansrud extended his perfect start to the season in super-G, winning a World Cup race by a comfortable margin on Tuesday.

Jansrud became only the second man to win the first three super-G races of the season after Austrian great Hermann Maier, who accomplished the feat twice – in 1997-98 and 1999-2000.

Jansrud finished 0.60 seconds ahead of Hannes Reichelt of Austria and 0.65 in front of Dominik Paris of Italy.

It was the 18th win of Jansrud’s World Cup career, matching him with Lasse Kjus for third place among Norwegian men – behind Aksel Lund Svindal (32) and Kjetil Andre Aamodt (21).

In another strong day for Norway, Jansrud’s teammates Aleksander Aamodt Kilde finished fourth and Adrian Smiseth Sejersted was a career-best ninth.