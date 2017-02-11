3 free agent tight ends Texans should consider signing

The Houston Texans could use a reliable play making tight end.

C.J. Fiedorowicz was a pleasant surprise as the 2016 season went on, but the Texans could still use a more explosive player at the tight end position.

As the Texans continue to search for a franchise quarterback, they have to continue to load up on offensie weapons for whoever will be under center going forward. It’s just another way to put themselves in a better position to win games.

Houston did a great job of addressing the wide receiver position last year through the draft by adding Will Fuller and Braxton Miller, but now they must add another tight end.

Signing a difference maker in free agency can open things up for other players like DeAndre Hopkins, who defenses will always game plan for because they know he’s the go to receiver.

I’ve picked out three free agent tight ends that the Texans should target this offseason.

Martellus Bennett

Bennett turns 30 years-old next month, but has flourished since leaving the Dallas Cowboys as a free agent in 2012.

When it comes to signing a player like Bennett, I believe it will come down to whether it makes sense for the Houston Texans to do so given the fact that they have other more pressing needs to take care of and a not a whole lot of cap space to work with.

It will be interesting to see how much money Bennett commands as a free agent. He brought in $5.1 million this past season with the Patriots. That’s actually the most he’s ever been paid for one season.

The tight end that’s currently making the most in the NFL is Travis Kelce of the Kansas City Chiefs, who brings in $9.3 million a year.

With someone like Zach Ertz of the Eagles making $8.5 million a year and Charles Clay of the Bills bringing in $7.6 million a year, given Bennett’s age, he could get a deal that will pay him $6-7 million a year.

Greg Olsen of the Panthers is making $7.5 million a year, but you can argue he’s one of the most reliable tight ends in the NFL right now.

As long as the price is right, Bennett would be a nice fit for a Texans team that needs as many weapons as they can get in order to help their quarterback.

If Houston can sign Bennett to a contract that will pay him $4-$5 million a year, it would be worth it.

Gavin Escobar

Escobar is in a very similar position as Bennett was when he was with the Cowboys. Both players were drafted in the second round and were used very sparingly by Dallas.

The good news for a team like the Houston Texans is that Escobar won’t be able to ask for a lot of money as a free agent because no one has seen what he can do as a starter.

Escobar only has 30 career receptions for 333 yards and eight touchdowns.

For some reason the Cowboys love drafting tight ends high and then rarely use them.

With Escobar having to prove whether he can be a starting NFL tight end, it might sense for him to sign a one-year deal somewhere and play for $3-4 million just so he can prove himself. Houston may not be as a bad destination for him.

Martellus Bennett did just that when he signed with the New York Giants for one season and proved that he’s a legit NFL starter. Then he went on to play for the Chicago Bears for a few years and of course spent 2016 with the Patriots.

Escobar could be the best bang for the buck for the Texans this offseason.

Jared Cook

Cook is currently in his prime after a great season with the Green Bay Packers, but turns 30 years old this April.

Cook has been nothing but a play maker from when he came into the NFL with the Tennessee Titans to his days with the Los Angeles Rams.

Even though Cook only started five games for the Packers in 2016, he made some huge plays down the stretch. Especially in the playoffs as he helped Green Bay upset the Dallas Cowboys on the road with his remarkable sideline catch that led to a game-winning field goal.

Cook would be a huge addition to the Houston Texans offense and would help stretch the field alongside DeAndre Hopkins, Will Fuller and Braxton Miller.

If Cook doesn’t re-sign with the Packers, the Texans could be able to get him for $4-5 million a year.

More from Toro Times

This article originally appeared on