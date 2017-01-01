53.1 F
Rehoboth Beach, DE
Sunday, January 1, 2017
3 men decapitated, 2 more slain in Acapulco over New Year's

3 men decapitated, 2 more slain in Acapulco over New Year&#039;s

By FOX News -
20

ACAPULCO, Mexico –  At least five people were killed over the New Year’s weekend in the Mexican resort city of Acapulco, including three men found decapitated in a central neighborhood.

The three severed heads were found Saturday on a residential street on the roof of a car, with the bodies inside. The killings were confirmed by a law enforcement official who was not authorized to discuss the matter publicly and spoke on condition of anonymity.

Elsewhere in the city, a police officer was slain by unknown gunmen while assisting at the scene of a traffic accident near the beach and a taxi driver was gunned down in his cab.

Another police officer was shot dead Sunday in Atoyac de Alvarez, about 55 miles (90 kilometers) from Acapulco.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

WGMD Radio
Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and YouTube
© © 2017 Resort Broadcasting Company, LLC, All Rights Reserved - Designed and Managed by DATATECH DIGITAL in association with OXLEY EVERYTHING WEB