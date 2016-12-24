3-month-old dies from injuries after falling from babysitter's arms

The New Jersey family made the heatbreaking decision Friday to remove a 3-month-old from life support after the baby suffered major head trauma after he accidentally fell out of his babysitter’s arms at his home in Saddle Brook, N.J., The New Jersey Advance reported.

Police found the baby, Reece Modzelewski, unresponsive on Tuesday. his babysitter, a female family member, told police he fell from her arms and hit the floor, the report said. The baby’s death is being investigated.

“Our preliminary assessment was that the baby was accidentally dropped by the family member,” Saddle Brook Township Police Chief Robert Kugler told the paper.

The parents, Mark Modzelewski, 32, and Nicole Nicastro, 34, decided to take the baby off life support after considering the injuries and his quality of life if he survived.

“My little baby boy is dying and there’s nothing I can do to help or comfort him. I don’t know if he can hear, see, taste or touch anymore,” Modzelewski posted on Facebook. “He is such a friendly, smiling and happy baby and we gave him all the love we could….I love you Reece and hopefully there’s a heaven so I’ll be able to see your goofy little smile again someday.”

Benjamin DiFranco, a family friend who started a GoFundMe page posted, “There isn’t anything more the doctors can do. Even if he wakes up he will have no quality of life; not being able to walk, talk or function on his own. This is the one of the hardest decisions anyone will ever have to make.”