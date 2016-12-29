3 Reasons Denver Beat Minnesota

The Denver Nuggets pulled out yet another close game.

It was much closer than we wanted, but the Denver Nuggets pulled out a win over the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Plus if you are a Broncos as well as a Nuggets fan like me, then you have some experience with having 5 years taken off your life span because of tight end of game situations already.

However, Denver actually looked sharper tonight than they did in their win in Los Angeles. If one recalls that game, the Clippers were without 2 of their stars and Denver had difficulty closing them out.

Tonight, the Nuggets showed resiliency by overcoming a slow start in the 1st quarter and weathering the storm in the last minute of the game when the Timberwolves went on a run.

There were 3 main reasons the Nuggets defeated their division rival.

Nikola Jokic

I am going on the record now: Nikola Jokic is for real folks. Mark my words, he will be a star within the next three years. Yes, I am going out on that limb as a Denver fan.

Once again, the man was only a couple rebounds shy of a triple-double, a phrase we have said a lot in the last couple of weeks.

He controlled the game tonight posting 14 points and 8 rebounds to go along with a career high 11 assists.

Jokic is becoming the best passing big man in the game and is quickly becoming a fan favorite.

Not to mention he and Gary Harris form a sweet duo as he looks like Peyton Manning finding Emmanuel Sanders for a touchdown whenever he throws an alley-oop to Harris.

With a game like this to add on to his already impressive month, Nikola Jokic definitely deserves some all-star votes.

Coach Malone finally utilized Jusuf Nurkic

For whatever reason, Coach Malone hadn’t played Jusuf Nurkic for the past week and a half. We may never know why this was, but tonight he finally put the Bosnian Beast back into the rotation.

He only played 4 minutes, but during that time he was efficient.

He was 100% from the field and grabbed 4 boards and was able to put up some resistance against the versatile Karl Anthony-Towns.

We even saw some of the “Jurkic,” (Jokic and Nurkic in the post) lineup.

Unfortunately, it quickly became apparent why Denver abandoned this duo in the post at the beginning of the year.

Nurkic was impressive with his 8 minutes of play especially when you consider he was tied for the second highest player differential of 4 tonight.

Gallinari and Chandler came through in the clutch

Both Danilo Gallinari and Wilson Chandler have been solid since the emergence of this small-ball lineup.

Tonight, Coach Malone had them both in to finish the game late. This payed off since both came through when Minnesota was threatening to win the game at the last second.

Gallinari scored some key points and Chandler had a huge block to help seal the game for the Nuggets.

Gallinari was much more efficient tonight as he shot almost 67% from the field and Chandler; who is still trying to find his way in the starting lineup, was effective in multiple facets of the game.

They finished the game strongly tonight and were a big reason Nuggets Nation could breathe a sigh of relief tonight.

