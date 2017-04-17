3 reasons Joe Gibbs Racing can feel optimistic about Bristol

The best NASCAR team most in need of a strong performance at Bristol Motor Speedway this weekend is Joe Gibbs Racing, which is off to an uncharacteristically slow start in 2017.

After winning 26 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series points races in 2015-16, JGR is winless in the first seven races this year. Kyle Busch is seventh in points, best among the team’s four drivers, while Denny Hamlin is 16th, Matt Kenseth 22nd and Daniel Suarez 23rd.

Kenseth and Suarez have not led even a single lap this year, while Hamlin has led only 28. Busch has been out front for 413 laps, which trails only Kevin Harvick for the series lead.

But a trip to the 0.533-mile high-banked Bristol oval might just be what JGR needs to get its 2017 season headed in the right direction. Here are three reasons JGR fans can be optimistic heading into Sunday’s Food City 500 (pre-race coverage begins at 12:30 p.m. on FS1).

