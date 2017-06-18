3 reasons the Celtics might regret trading the No. 1 pick to the Sixers

You’ve heard the rumblings, and you’ve seen the reports. There’s a feeling around the league that if LeBron doesn’t believe that his Cavaliers can beat the Warriors as currently constructed, that he’ll bolt for a new team — possibly one in Los Angeles — when his current contract is up at the conclusion of the 2018 season. He’s left teams twice before, of course, and for a man who needs only championships to add to his increasingly powerful legacy, it wouldn’t at all be a surprise to see him do whatever it takes to win one or two more before his career is finished.

If LeBron does indeed leave the Eastern Conference, the Celtics would be uniquely poised to become the favorites there for the foreseeable future. And if Fultz ends up being as good as advertised, you’d want a young All-Star on an inexpensive rookie scale deal to build around, in order to create as many opportunities as possible to reach the NBA Finals.

That opportunity is gone now, and there’s far more uncertainty with draft picks the lower you go down the list.

Greg M. Cooper Greg M. Cooper-USA TODAY Sports