3 reasons the Dallas Cowboys will win Super Bowl LI

Dallas had already clinched a playoff berth ahead of their game against the Lions, but they went all in on the Monday Night Football matchup in Week 16.

In that contest, the Cowboys were able to reactivate No. 1 wide receiver Dez Bryant, and he had a huge game, catching two touchdowns and throwing for one.

Having Bryant as a reliable big-game threat, alongside the strong short-and-intermediate passing game led by Dak Prescott, Cole Beasley, and Jason Witten, and that rushing game makes the Cowboys the most balanced offense in the NFL.

And considering that Detroit is a playoff team and their defense, while not all that good, is a decent barometer of the level of play in the NFC Playoffs — the Giants, the only team to beat the Cowboys at full strength, and perhaps Seahawks (Earl Thomas’ injury brings it into question) excluded — there’s plenty of reason to think the Cowboys can keep it up on the way to the Super Bowl.