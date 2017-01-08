3 reasons the Green Bay Packers will beat the New York Giants

With Clay Matthews and Nick Perry healthy, the Packers’ pass rush is getting better by the week. They’re bookend linebackers who have the speed to get to the quarterback, particularly against the Giants’ questionable tackles. It’s been a revolving door on the offensive line all year for New York, and while the Giants have allowed only 22 sacks, the pass protection has benefitted from Manning getting the ball out quickly.

Back in October, the Packers sacked Manning four times. They successfully blitzed with defensive backs like Micah Hyde; typically, you don’t need to blitz the Giants because Manning sometimes feels pressure that isn’t there, but he’s one of the worst quarterbacks when he is blitzed. Through Week 12, he had a passer rating of just 67.7 versus blitzes and 96.2 when four or fewer rushers were sent at him. When pressured, he’s coaxed into mistakes.

USA TODAY Sports Mary Langenfeld