3 reasons the Oakland Raiders will beat the Houston Texans

I’m not saying I would take Connor Cook over Brock Osweiler, but I don’t think the gap is as wide as their experience, career numbers and name recognition tend to suggest. Osweiler is not a good quarterback, especially for a guy making $18 million per year. He finished in the bottom five in most passing categories, showing an inability to throw the ball downfield and complete passes with any regularity.

In his last five starts, the Texans are 2-3 with one of those wins being the result of Tom Savage saving Houston from an embarrassing loss to the Jaguars in Week 15. Osweiler completed 61.6 percent of his passes with three touchdowns and seven interceptions in that span, posting a passer rating of 65.6. That ranks second to last during that stretch, besting only Blake Bortles. And it’s not as though he was facing great defenses. They included Oakland, San Diego, Green Bay, Indianapolis and Jacksonville, yet he still struggled mightily.

