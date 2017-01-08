3 reasons the Pittsburgh Steelers will beat the Miami Dolphins

The last time these two teams met, the Dolphins picked off Ben Roethlisberger twice and held Pittsburgh to 15 points. That was ages ago and things have changed dramatically for both teams. The two players who picked off Roethlisberger – Reshad Jones and Isa Abdul-Quddus – are both on injured reserve, while Byron Maxwell, their No. 1 cornerback, is doubtful. Not to mention, Roethlisberger was injured in that game and the Steelers were nowhere near the complete offense they are now.

Without those key players, the Dolphins will be susceptible to the pass, which is where the Steelers have success. None of their cornerbacks can match up with Antonio Brown and safety help over the top won’t be nearly as strong as it was back in October. Unless the Dolphins can get after Roethlisberger and force him to get rid of it sooner than he’d like, the Steelers will succeed in the passing game.

