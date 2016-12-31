3 reasons the Redskins will beat the Giants and sneak into the playoffs

You probably know this already, but the Giants have absolutely nothing to play for. Nada. Zilch. They’re locked into the fifth seed in the NFC and Sunday’s outcome will have no bearing on their playoff positioning. The Giants have said they won’t rest their starters, which is good for the Lions and Packers, but it’s highly unlikely they keep Eli Manning, Odell Beckham Jr. and their other stars in the game for its entirety.

Instead, the Giants will probably play them for a half or less, just trying to get some sort of rhythm going before the playoffs begin. After all, New York’s offense has been atrocious all year – particularly when trying to run the ball.

On defense, the Giants can afford to rest starters. They’re playing lights out on that side, dominating teams in recent weeks. Starting and playing a guy like Janoris Jenkins, who’s battling a back injury, wouldn’t be ideal considering the way he’s played all year. He doesn’t need extra work, which will open up opportunities for Pierre Garcon and DeSean Jackson, as well as Jamison Crowder.