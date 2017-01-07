3 reasons the Seattle Seahawks will dominate the Detroit Lions

The Packers? Nope. The Titans? Nope. The Giants, Cowboys or Texans? Nope, nope and, wait for it, nope. The Lions have struggled against good teams this season, beating just one opponent that finished with a winning record: the Redskins. That doesn’t make the Lions a bad team, per se, but they certainly haven’t proved themselves against the better squads in the NFL. Furthermore, they won only three road games, and Seattle is never an easy place to play.

As for Matthew Stafford, he’s certainly not a great big-game quarterback. Despite having eight comeback wins this season, he struggles on the road against strong opponents. He is 1-22 in his career in road games against teams that finished the season with a winning record, including 29 touchdowns and 29 turnovers. Yeah, that’s not good, and it won’t get any better against the Seahawks.

Leon Halip Getty Images