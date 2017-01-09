3 reasons why Clemson will beat Alabama in the national championship game

As effective as Watson was all season, he did it without his best weapon, rangy WR Mike Williams, who has gone for 90 catches for 1,267 yards and 10 TDs this season after recovering from a neck injury.

At the start of the season, Clemson faced arguably its most talented defensive opponent in Auburn (on the road). The 6-3, 225-pound Williams caught nine passes for 174 yards. The teams that have given Bama the most trouble have been the ones with mobile QBs and big physical WRs (se: Texas A&M’s Mike Evans and Ole Miss’ Laquon Treadwell).

Bama’s standout CB Marlon Humphrey also has been burned for several big plays this season, allowing over 16 yards per catch. Clemson loves to take its shots on 50-50 balls because the Tigers’ staff loves one-on-one matchups they feel like they can exploit, especially with a guy as physical as Williams.